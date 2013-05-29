In 12 days, the preshow publisher-specific media presentations that precede the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade event begin. That’s a very small number, so it means that we all need to start getting serious about this.

Ubisoft is leading us on that front. It just confirmed its presentation for 3 p.m. Pacific on June 10. At that event, the company plans to detail its lineup. That includes Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Rayman Legends, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and Watch Dogs.

“This is a pivotal moment for the video game industry, and E3 is the opportunity for us to share our vision for the future,” Ubisoft chief Yves Guillemot said in a statement. “We have many incredible games in development, and we’re especially excited to share more on our next-gen titles, which will deliver more connected, immersive, and interactive experiences to our fans.”

In addition to the previously announced games, Ubisoft said it has “more” titles in the works. We’ll see if it lifts the veil on those at next E3. Maybe it put some hints in this E3 teaser trailer that confirms comedian Aisha Tyler is hosting Ubisoft’s presentation for the second year in a row:

GamesBeat will is attending Ubisoft’s event, and we’ll have full coverage of E3 beginning the week of June 9. If you want to play the home game, you can watch Ubisoft’s event streamed live on YouTube.