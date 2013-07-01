Today’s funding news was all about the analog, from snail mail to 3D printing to chip hardware.

We love us some hardware around here, if you haven’t noticed. In the immortal words of the divine Olivia Newton-John, “You gotta know that you’re bringin’ out the animal in me.”

Here goes:

Altair Semiconductor raises $25M

Altair Semiconductor’s LTE-only chipsets don’t have the added expense of 3G connectivity, which means they’re both cheaper and more power efficient than competing LTE + 3G chipsets from Qualcomm. Investors are keen on Altair’s vision: The company announced today that it has raised $25 million in an internal round of funding, bringing its total funds to more than $100 million. Existing investors Bessemer, BRM, Giza, Pacific Technology, and JVP participated in the round. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Outbox gets $5M

Outbox might be one of the only strangers you actually let open your mail for you. The company got $5 million in its first round of funding today. The service, which launched in SF in February, will pick up your mail for you, sort through it, and then upload pictures of what you received to an app or your account on its website. From there you can choose to either discard the mail, “unsubscribe” from junk mail, prioritize specific senders, and have letters re-delivered to you. Evidently, they’ll even bring it to you in a Prius. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Buccaneer closes $1.4

The Buccaneer 3D printer closed its Kickstarter campaign over the weekend, having raised $1,438,765 in 30 days. That’s nearly 15 times the original goal of $100,000. Designer Pirate3D plans to ship the printer to more than 3,000 people between December and April. Backers bought the machine for $247 or $347–an ultra-low price compared to other brands, such as the MakerBot Replicator 2 and Formlabs Form 1 that cost thousands of dollars. Read the full story on GigaOm.

RollApp scores $1M

One year after its launch, RollApp has raised $1 million of funding to build out its platform for running Windows and Linux apps on any device with a web browser (yes, even the iPad). RollApp debuted last year at the DEMO Spring conference by showing off how its technology can run Open Office applications on the iPad. Now, with its traffic up 50-fold, in the last eight months, the company will use the funding to push its technology out of beta and towards mainstream users. Read the full story on VentureBeat.