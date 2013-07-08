MobileBeat 2013 is coming up Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9-July 10, in San Francisco, and we’ve got over 100 thought leaders lined up.

This is your chance to learn from the top people in the mobile industry, from executives at major handset manufacturers to the founders of some of the hottest mobile startups.

They’ll all be talking on our overarching theme, “How to Build a Winning Mobile Experience,” with discussion points including mobile advertising and engagement, the mobile workforce era, infrastructure/cloud, the future of mobile payments, wearables, mobile banking, gaming, mobile development tools, scalability and security, behavior design, customer acquisition, utilizing “big data,” context as the next hot commodity, new design processes, and more.

Check out the speaker list below, and make sure to register today. The event is almost sold out.

Young Sohn, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Samsung

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO & Co-Founder, Yelp

Maykel Loomans, Product Designer, Instagram

Dave Engberg, CTO, Evernote

Deep Nishar, SVP, Products & User Experience, LinkedIn

Anand Chandrasekher, SVP & CMO, Qualcomm

Joanna Lambert, SVP, Strategy & Innovation, American Express

Paul Palmieri, President & CEO, Millennial Media

James Barrese, CTO, PayPal

Vijay Sankaran, Chief Technology Director, Ford Motor Company

Omar Hamoui, Partner, Sequoia Capital

Michal Levin, Senior User Experience Designer, Google

Mark Curtis, Founder, Fjord

Rich Riley, CEO, Shazam

Peter Yared, CTO/CIO, CBS Interactive

Brian Pearce, Head of Retail Mobile Channel, Wells Fargo

Mikkel Svane, Founder, Zendesk

Dane Glasgow, VP Mobile and Local, eBay

Pete Flint, Co-Founder & CEO, Trulia

Tony Salvador, Dir of Experience Insights Research, Intel

Prashant Fuloria, Chief Product Officer, Flurry

B. Bonin Bough, VP of Global Media, Mondelēz International

Tom Conrad, CTO & EVP of Product, Pandora

Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development, New Relic

Manish Chandra, Founder & CEO, Poshmark

Rachel Youens, Head of Mobile, Forever 21

Bridget Dolan, VP of Digital Marketing, Sephora

Tim Chang, Partner, Mayfield Fund

Brent Hieggelke, CMO, Urban Airship

Jeff Drobick, Chief Product Officer, Tapjoy

Sam Shank, CEO & Co-Founder, HotelTonight

Clive Downie, CEO, DeNA West

Dr. Steph Habif, Behavior Designer, Stanford d.school

Ari Mir, CEO & Co-Founder, Pocket Change

Daniel Burka, Partner, Google Ventures

Matthew Baird, VP of Engineering, Ticketfly

Deniz Güven, SVP, Digital Channels, Garanti

Edward Hieatt, COO, Pivotal Labs

Milind Gadekar, Co-Founder & CEO, CloudOn

Aunkur Arya General Manager Mobile, Braintree

Paul Gelb, Head of Strategy, Mopub

Guy Horrocks, Co-Founder & CEO, Carnival Labs

Jef Holove, CEO, Basis Point

Martin Destagnol, Senior Technical Advisor, Box

Anthony Toguchi, Global Mobile Lead, Wyeth Nutrition

Sarah Rotman Epps, Senior Analyst, Forrester Research

Ina Fried, Senior Editor, All Things D

Alex Bard, SVP & GM, desk.com & Service Cloud, Salesforce

Scott Davis CTO, End User Computing, VMware

Anil Dharni, SVP of Studio Operations, GREE International

Bastian Lehmann, Co-founder and CEO, Postmates

Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations, RingCentral

Dave Mathews, Founder & CEO, NewAer

John Collison, President & Co-Founder, Stripe

Jeremy Liew, Partner, Lightspeed Ventures

John China, Head of Relationship Management, Silicon Valley Bank

Josh Williams, President & Chief Science Officer, Kontagent

Dominik von Jan, Senior Director of Digital, Interbrand

Jason Shah, Product Manager, Yammer

Matthew Howard, Managing Partner, Norwest Venture Partners

Erika Trautman, CEO, FlixMaster

Matt Murphy, Partner, KPCB

Matt Vlasach, Director Mobile Products, Unwired Revolution

Mikael Berner, Founder & CEO, Easilydo

Jay Zaveri, VP of Product, CloudOn

Eric Setton, Co-Founder & CTO, Tango

Marcos Sanchez, VP of Global Communications, App Annie

Peter Hamilton, CEO, HasOffers

Pierre-Luc Simard, CTO, Mirego

Raj Singh, Founder & CEO, Tempo Al

Rakesh Agrawal, Principal Analyst, reDesign mobile

Gary Clayton, Chief Creative Officer, Nuance Communications

Tracy Sun, Co-Founder & VP of Merchandising, Poshmark

Nir Eyal, Behavior Engineer and Blogger, NirAndFar

Erik Loehfelm, EVP of User Experience, Universal Mind

Sean Jacobsohn, Venture Partner, Emergence Capital Partners

Tyler Bell, Director of Products, Factual

Brenden Mulligan, Entrepreneur & Designer, Cluster

Tony Nethercutt, CRO, PlaceIQ

Chris Hazelton, Research Dir, Mobile , 451 Research

Suzan Pickett, Mngr Systems Engineering, Columbia Sportswear

Brian Wong, Co-Founder & CEO, Kiip

Jules Maltz, General Partner, Institutional Venture Partners

Tim Lee, Venture Capitalist, Sequoia Capital

Jason Mok, Director, SVB Accelerator, Silicon Valley Bank

Jeff Bernstein, EVP, Global Mngranaging Partner, UMSF

Deborah Magid, Director Software Strategy, IBM VC Group

John McGeachie, VP Group Accounts, Evernote

Jake Knapp, Partner, Google Ventures

Jon Nolz, VP/GM of Mobile Advertising Network, HipCricket

Mark Silva, CEO, Ryse

Joe Braidwood, CMO, SwiftKey

Lee Clancy, VP Consumer Products, Trulia

Edward J. Kaczmarek, Dir. of Innovation, Mondelez Intnl.

Matt Gillis, EVP Global Product & Platform, Millenial Media

Matt Wilkinson, Co-founder & SVP Product, Crushpath

You can see the full agenda here, and make sure to grab your tickets today.

Thanks to the following industry leaders for supporting MobileBeat 2013: Ford & CloudOn as Platinum Partners; HasOffers, IBM, Intel, New Relic & Tapjoy as Gold Partners; App Annie, Fjord, Flurry, Kontagent, IDA Singapore, LifeStreet Media, MoPub, PayPal & RingCentral as Silver Partners; Helpshift, IDrive, Powerslyde, Papaya Mobile, Toon Goggles, Urban Airship, & Xplore Technologies as Event Partners; and Followapps & Appurify as Contributing Partners.