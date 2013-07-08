MobileBeat 2013 is coming up tomorrow and Wednesday, July 9-July 10, in San Francisco, and there are only a handful of tickets left.

We’ve got over 100 big-name speakers ready to explore “Building a Winning Mobile Experience” in mobile advertising and engagement, the mobile workforce era, infrastructure/cloud, the future of mobile payments, wearables, mobile banking, gaming, mobile development tools, scalability and security, behavior design, customer acquisition, utilizing “big data,” context as the next hot commodity, new design processes, and more.

Take a look at a few of the main stage sessions below, and check out the final agenda here.

Fireside Chat: Making the Rubber Meet the Road for the Internet of Things

Car manufacturer Ford views the Internet of Things in two ways: inside the car and outside the car. Inside, a car becomes a smart, networked system that connects sound, visuals, and instruments to help the commuter be productive while driving. Outside, the car becomes part of a broader transportation network that might include subways, trains, and planes. Vehicles are becoming smarter, but the infrastructure to support them is not there yet. Join Ford Motor Company’s Chief Technology Director, Vijay Sankaran, as he discusses how connectivity is starting to drive more intelligent cities with the evolution of new partnerships and relationships between public companies and the public and private sectors to really drive this initiative forward.

Speaker:

Vijay Sankaran, Chief Technology Director, Ford Motor Company

Moderator:

Dylan Tweney, Executive Editor, VentureBeat

Panel: Mobile Second, ‘Experience First’

With everyone talking about building “mobile first” products, it can seem that anyone that started web is a guaranteed second-rate mobile experience. Learn how these companies bucked that and built and took a best-in-class enterprise web product and made it “mobile awesome.”

Panelists:

Milind Gadekar, CEO & Founder, CloudOn

Sam Lawrence, CEO, CrushPath

Mikkel Svane, CEO, Zendesk

Alex Bard, SVP & GM, Salesforce

Moderator:

Rich Wong, Partner, Accel Partners

Panel & Fireside Chat: The State of the Apposphere

It is likely that in the year 2014, the world will cross the 2 billion-connected-devices threshold. Mobile devices and the apps built for them have radically changed the way we live, work, and play. Significant sectors of everyday life have been forever augmented, and there is not an industry left untouched by mobile. Eighty percent of consumers’ time on mobile devices is spent in apps, and more mobile devices are activated every day around the world than babies are born. Flurry’s Prashant Fuloria will share new insights gathered from app activity across more than 1 billion smartphones and tablets globally, and break down what is really happening on all those devices.

Speaker:

Prashant Fuloria, Chief Product Officer, Flurry

Panelists:

Josh Williams, President & Chief Science Officer, Kontagent

Jeff Drobick, Chief Product Officer, Tapjoy

Matt Gillis, EVP Global Product & Platform, Millenial Media

Moderator:

Devindra Hardawar, Lead Mobile Writer, VentureBeat

You can find full event details here, and make sure to grab your tickets today.

Thanks to the following industry leaders for supporting MobileBeat 2013: Ford & CloudOn as Platinum Partners; HasOffers, IBM, Intel, New Relic & Tapjoy as Gold Partners; App Annie, Fjord, Flurry, Kontagent, IDA Singapore, LifeStreet Media, MoPub, PayPal & RingCentral as Silver Partners; Helpshift, IDrive, Powerslyde, Papaya Mobile, Toon Goggles, Urban Airship, Clue, & Xplore Technologies as Event Partners; and Followapps & Appurify as Contributing Partners.