This week, Microsoft surprises many with the announcement that the former Windows head Julie Larson-Green takes over the Xbox division, Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto teases a new possible new franchise, and Activision returns to the Entertainment Software Association.
You’ll also find reviews for Shin Megami Tensei IV, NCAA 14, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, Civilization V: Brave New World, and Deus Ex: The Fall.
News:
- The DeanBeat: Microsoft goes crazy with its appointment of new gaming chief
- Did Microsoft lose the war of attention at E3? Think again
- Steam summer sale
- EA closes Phenomic studio
- Rovio teases new Angry Birds game with Star Wars image
- American McGee stretches on Kickstarter to bring back another kind of Oz (interview)
- Precursor Games to restart Shadow of Eternals Kickstarter on July 25
- Nintendo updates 3DS’s StreetPass with four new games
- Chinese move to gaming in the home, but don’t expect government to approve game consoles
- Activision veteran Robin Kaminsky joins Trion World’s board (exclusive)
- Dead Island publisher will distribute InXile’s crowdfunded Wasteland 2 to retail
- Nintendo creative director Shigeru Miyamoto teases a new franchise
- Zynga readies its real-money gambling apps for Facebook
- Valve formally launches its Dota 2 battle arena game
- Major League Gaming plans to develop ESPN-style shows
- Operation: Supply Drop sends $30K in video games to U.S. troops
- Blizzard taps NetEase to release freemium card game Hearthstone in China
- Blizzard is testing microtransactions in World of Warcraft
Mobile news:
- Peter Relan launches mobile and infrastructure startup incubator 9+
- Chartboost introduces service that helps developers optimize in-app purchases on mobile
- Plumbee launches mobile version of its Facebook slots game
- CrowdStar enlists real brands for its Covet Fashion mobile game
- Developer of Trayvon Martin revenge-fantasy game pulls app from Google Play, iTunes
- Hasbro’s new studio cannot make G.I. Joe, Transformers, or D&D games
- Grantoo’s branded game tournaments provide 6-times better mobile ad engagement (exclusive)
- Hasbro acquires majority stake in mobile developer Backflip Studios for $112M
- Pick up milk, walk the dog, and defeat enemies with new GlassBattle for Google Glass
- Some of the best iOS apps & games now free ahead of App Store’s fifth birthday
Trailer hoedown:
- Grand Theft Auto V gameplay trailer is here
- Rockstar used PlayStation 3 to capture GTA V gameplay footage
Bad news:
- Capcom cuts jobs as part of reorganization; senior vice president steps down
- Gree making cuts internationally after sales slip
- Analyst: Zynga ‘cannot afford to miss out on’ real-money gambling in New Jersey — and it might
- EA Sports wipes former Patriot Aaron Hernandez from its games following murder charges
- Activision majority stakeholder Vivendi wants to squeeze cash from the publisher
Microsoft:
- Microsoft: Hey small businesses, you need an Xbox One for businessy reasons
- Microsoft’s head of Windows takes over Xbox division
- Microsoft fixing ‘incorrect game pricing’ for the Xbox Live beta
- Gamers report Microsoft hiking prices for U.K., Indian Xbox Live Arcade games
Reviews:
- Deus Ex: The Fall is shockingly not dumbed down for iOS (review)
- This ain’t Pokémon: Shin Megami Tensei IV’s demonic dedication to the old school will kill you (review)
- NCAA Football 14′s tired playbook leaves it short of the end zone (review)
- Civilization V’s Brave New World expansion again fails to make an interesting strategy game (review)
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days is a successful but brief experiment in storytelling (review)
Previews:
- Thanks for the crowns: How to be a castle champion in Ubisoft’s The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot (preview)
Pieces of flair:
- The 5 best games on Ouya (so far)
- Roswell UFO incident gets Google Doodle adventure game
- Even a 10-year-old can easily fly aircraft using a mouse in World of Warplanes
- At long last, Jason Jones admits tweaking firepower of Halo’s pistol