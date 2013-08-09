If you want something done right, do it yourself.

Google’s Nexus smartphone program, which has shifted hands from HTC and Samsung to LG, could soon come in-house. According to blogger Taylor Wimberly (who reported some of the earliest details about the Moto X), Google is handing off the rights to the next Nexus smartphone to Motorola, which could release the device as soon as this fall.

A “pure” Google Nexus smartphone may just be the device Motorola was destined to make.

The rumor comes just a week after the official unveiling of the Moto X, the first Google/Motorola device released after Google’s $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola last year. But while the Moto X is an impressive device, many have been disappointed that Google decided to offer it through traditional carrier channels and not via the Play Store like it has with its Nexus devices. Motorola’s Nexus could fix that.

In other Nexus news, there are also rumors that Google is ditching Samsung for Asus with its next 10-inch Nexus tablet. The move would be fairly unsurprising considering that Asus was also behind the first and second generation Nexus 7 tablets, both of which stand as the best of what Android tablets have to offer. Google knows quality when it sees it.