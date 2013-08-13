This sponsored post is produced by DatumFora.

With more than 2 quintillion bytes of data being generated daily, big data personifies a major paradigm shift in today’s mission critical enterprises. DatumFora is your platform to tackle the challenges in big data and cloud technology. DatumFora CEO Wasim Khan explains the big data challenges and opportunities and how DatumFora can help.

Our mission is to provide you an in depth understanding of big data so you can make calculated business decisions faster. Our methodologies and tools help you make intelligent decisions through advanced analytics within the Hadoop ecosystem, and our cloud and managed services enable you to reap the benefits of cloud architecture: scalability, accessibility, and productivity — all of the tools needed to succeed in a data-driven world.

Big data: simple solutions

You have data … mountains of data … and you need to mine for new answers, new collection methods, and new delivery systems to use your data to be more knowledgeable and profitable. At DatumFora our mission is to solve the complexity of adopting big-data technologies for our customers, to enable them to use big data technologies and predictive analytics to get steps ahead of competition.

Big data solutions architecture

Big data is often compared to searching for a needle of competitive data in a haystack of scattered information. With the influx of smartphones and Internet-ready devices, more companies are investing in solutions that interpret consumer behavior, detect fraud, and even predict the future. These new data-discovery techniques include visualization tools and interactive semantic-query experiences. Business analysts and data scientists sift through filtered data, asking one unrelated explorative question after another. As these supporting technologies emerge, IT strategists, planners, and architects need to both understand them and ensure that they are enterprise grade. Planning a big data architecture is not about understanding just what is different. It’s also about how to integrate what’s new to what you already have from database and BI infrastructure to IT tools and end user applications. IT departments are facing significant headwinds in accommodating these cutting-edge Hadoop and ecosystem technologies due to sheer learning curve and myriad of options.

DatumFora provides a complete Hadoop solution that includes requirements analysis, platform selection, architecture design, application design and development, testing, and deployment, including:

Big data use-case and technology assessment

Application/implementation of custom analytics

Administration of relational and NOSQL databases

Data migration from existing data stores

Infrastructure and storage design for big data technologies

Developing capacity plans for new and existing systems

Data virtualization

Visualization

Performance tuning

Learn the power of Hadoop and OpenStack

Hadoop is a large-scale distributed batch-processing infrastructure for big data. Hadoop and OpenStack together deliver a massively scalable cloud platform for public and private clouds. DatumFora delivers hands-on nationwide training for OpenStack and Hadoop developers and administrators. In addition, we also provide custom training designed for executives. We have a team of experienced instructors who have worked extensively in OpenStack, Hadoop, and Cassandra platforms, and we have deployed various clustering software packages internationally to Fortune 500 clients. OpenStack classes will deliver the fundamentals of setting up, administering, and troubleshooting OpenStack clouds in a lab environment. Students will be able to evaluate OpenStack for their use cases as well as improve performance of an existing installation. Students will experience real Hadoop clusters and the latest Hadoop distributions. By default, we use Cloudera’s latest Hadoop distribution. However, based on demand, we can use also use Hortonworks, MapR, and Hadoop on Windows Azure.

For all of the above services, please contact DatumFora sales team at info@DatumFora.com or visit www.DatumFora.com.

DatumFora is a proud sponsor of Data-360 Conference (Jan. 22-Jan. 23, 2014) (www.Data-360.com)

Sponsored posts are content that has been produced by a company, which is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. The content of news stories produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.