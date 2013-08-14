Gallery: Gallery

LOS ANGELES — Here’s our photo gallery of Activision’s Call of Duty: Ghosts multiplayer event. At LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, the event reminded us of the loud and boisterous Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Eric Hirshberg, the president and chief executive of Activision, said at the press conference that Call of Duty: Ghosts is an “adrenalized, hair on fire” kind of gaming experience that lives up to the franchise and its history as the fastest-selling game property. Here’s some pictures that help tell the story of how Activision wants to market the game amid a sea of competition this fall.