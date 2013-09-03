We were blown away by the quality of the 200 plus cloud startup applicants to the CloudBeat 2013 Innovation Showdown, one of the highlights of VentureBeat’s third annual cloud adoption event (Sept. 9-Sept. 10 in San Francisco).

We’ve narrowed the pool down to 10 finalists, who will present their innovative cloud app or product live on day two of CloudBeat. This year we’ve broken the finalists into two groups: Early stage companies (late seed stage to Series A) and midstage companies (Series A to Series B funding).

They’ll each have 5 minutes to sell our expert panel of judges on how their company embodies, enables, or amplifies the very best new ideas in and around the cloud.

Judges include:

Ping Li, partner, Accel Partners

Deepak Jeevan Kumar, principal, General Catalyst

Robert Abbott, general partner, Norwest Venture Partners

Ross Fubini, partner, Canaan Partners

Matt Ocko, comanaging partner, Data Collective

Jai Das, managing director, SAP Ventures

Todd Rumberger, partner, Foley & Lardner LLP

Early Stage

Airpost enables the enterprise to support cloud services in a secure, controlled, and compliant environment with a cloud security-management platform that provides discovery, control, and reporting over the use of cloud services within an organization.

Cojoin is the only analytics platform that easily integrates data from multiple sources to help companies make more informed decisions. It connects data.

Mist.io is mobile management, monitoring, and automation for servers across clouds. It emits actionable alerts so users can address operational issues from anywhere, using any web device. It is a freemium service with an open-source software component that aims to become the de facto standard on multicloud management.

PrivateCore establishes trust in untrusted environments by securing data-in-use (memory) without requiring changes to applications or hardware infrastructure.

AtomOrbit is solving BYOD (bring your own device) by providing a device-agnostic desktop in the cloud. It’s like an enterprise flip board with an enterprise app store.

Midstage

CloudVelocity makes it much easier for enterprises to leverage the cloud for existing, multi-tier apps.

Totango is the leader in customer engagement and user insights for cloud apps. We help vendors translate product usage data to actionable insights to drive revenue.

Piston OpenStack is a bare-metal cloud operating system that enables DevOps teams to easily deploy and manage a private cloud. It scales to manage tens of thousands of servers, delivering a truly lights-out model for the software-defined data center.

Averail provides secure mobile content solutions to enterprises, allowing employees secure and easy access to the information they need to stay productive.

ElasticBox is transforming how enterprises create and deploy multicloud applications.

