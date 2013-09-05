Brendan Iribe, the chief executive of Oculus VR, will speak in a fireside chat at GamesBeat 2013 on disrupting the traditional video game console cycle. Oculus VR’s headset, the Oculus Rift, is gaining momentum in its bid to introduce a new generation of virtual reality for gamers. With millions in backing and thousands of Kickstarter fans, the PC-based company is gaining credibility as an alternative platform to the consoles.

Iribe will open the conference with a fireside chat and a demo of the Oculus Rift. In little more than a year, the Oculus Rift has captured the imagination of fans on Kickstarter, where it raised $2.4 million via crowdfunding from thousands of people. It has won numerous trade-show awards for best new technology, and it began selling developer systems for $300. This summer, Oculus VR raised $16 million to churn out a version for consumers. And gaming legend John Carmack of id (Commander Keen, Castle Wolfenstein, Doom, Quake) recently joined the company full-time. Just like that, virtual reality doesn’t seem so dead anymore. Iribe will talk about that whirlwind experience and what lies ahead.

Iribe has spent his entire career in the video games market as a serial entrepreneur and product evangelist. Before co-founding Oculus, he was the chief product officer at Gaikai, the innovative GPU cloud streaming company that was acquired by Sony and is now part of the PlayStation 4. Prior to Gaikai, Iribe spent a decade as co-founder and CEO of Scaleform, the No. 1 user interface technology provider in the video game market. Scaleform was acquired by Autodesk.

Our theme for the conference is the “Battle Royal,” where all game companies compete across platforms, territories, digital and physical markets, and categories of games.

We’ve entered an era where many and varied companies are competing for gamers’ time in the same space. Apple and Google want to get in the living room and are waging war against Nintendo and Sony. Microsoft already has an edge in living room entertainment with its Xbox Live service, but it wants a piece of mobile as well. It’s a confusing time for game makers. Where should they take their games? What platforms will provide the best gaming experiences? Who will make them the most money?

Each year, GamesBeat follows a big trend. In 2009, we focused on how “All The World’s a Game,” with the explosion of games on the global stage. In 2010, GamesBeat@GDC focused on “Disruption 2.0.” In 2011, our theme was “Mobile Games Level Up,” focusing on the busy intersection of games and mobile technology. In 2012, we focused on “The Crossover Era,” defined by the time when so many big game companies and startups were transforming themselves by expanding from one market to the next.

As companies adapt to change, we’re witnessing disruption, adaptation, consolidation, innovation, and the arrival of big money. We’re talking billions of dollars that are at stake. We’re expecting 400 notables from throughout the game industry — social, mobile, online, and console. Please join us.

