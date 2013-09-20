Simon Khalaf, chief executive of Flurry, is one of our spotlight speakers at our upcoming GamesBeat 2013 conference on Oct. 29-Oct. 30 at the Hotel Sofitel in Redwood City, Calif. He’ll be talking about signs of maturity in mobile gaming in a session moderated by Dan “Shoe” Hsu, the editor in chief of GamesBeat. Khalaf has more than five years of research on the Apple iTunes App Store, and he has seen it evolve into a “rational place to build a gaming business.”What are the signs? Market leaders like Angry Birds maker Rovio are turning to traditional marketing strategies and multimillion dollar budgets to build long-term franchises. There are still plenty of opportunities for indie game developers to make it big, but they now need to be smarter marketers and business strategists to compete to win. Khalaf will discuss these signs, look at what the big mobile franchises have done right, and pinpoint what small developers can learn from the Rovios of the world when it comes to marketing without a giant budget.

Here's our the rest of our announced speakers for our event:

John Riccitiello, active game investor and former CEO of Electronic Arts

Owen Mahoney, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, Nexon

Brendan Iribe, CEO of Oculus VR

Frank Gibeau, the president of EA Labels at Electronic Arts

Tim Chang, a partner at Mayfield Fund

Robin Hunicke, the cofounder of Funomena

Wim Stocks, the executive vice president at Virgin Gaming

Mark Donovan, the president of Xfire

Gabriel Leydon, the CEO of Machine Zone

Geoff Keighley, the host of Spike TV’s GTTV

Adam Sessler, the executive producer of Revision3 Games

Martin Rae, the president of Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Clive Downie, the CEO of DeNA West

Tony Bartel, the president of GameStop

Tim Merel, the managing director at Digi-Capital

Kevin Chou, the cofounder and CEO at Kabam

Sunny Dhillon, early stage investor at Signia Venture Partners

Brock Pierce, the managing director of Clearstone Global Fund

Our theme for the conference is the “Battle Royal,” where all game companies compete across platforms, territories, digital and physical markets, and categories of games.

We’ve entered an era where many and varied companies are competing for gamers’ time in the same space. Apple and Google want to get in the living room and are waging war against Nintendo and Sony. Microsoft already has an edge in living room entertainment with its Xbox Live service, but it wants a piece of mobile as well. It’s a confusing time for game makers. Where should they take their games? What platforms will provide the best gaming experiences? Who will make them the most money?

We’ll roll out a steady drumbeat of speakers as we get closer to GamesBeat 2013′s October date. We expect to have more than 80 of the gaming industry’s best lined up from our fifth annual event.

Each year, GamesBeat follows a big trend. In 2009, we focused on how “All The World’s a Game,” with the explosion of games on the global stage. In 2010, GamesBeat@GDC focused on “Disruption 2.0.” In 2011, our theme was “Mobile Games Level Up,” focusing on the busy intersection of games and mobile technology. In 2012, we focused on “The Crossover Era,” defined by the time when so many big game companies and startups were transforming themselves by expanding from one market to the next.

As companies adapt to change, we’re witnessing disruption, adaptation, consolidation, innovation, and the arrival of big money. We’re talking billions of dollars that are at stake. We’re expecting 400 notables from throughout the game industry — social, mobile, online, and console. Please join us.

