VentureBeat hosts some of the hottest events in Silicon Valley. We’re hitting the big trends — data, cloud, games, mobile, and development. We’re looking for an Event Ticket Sales Coordinator to help us drive ticket sales for three upcoming VentureBeat events:

GamesBeat 2013 (Oct. 29-Oct. 30)

DevBeat (Nov. 11-Nov. 12)

DataBeat 2013 (Dec. 4-Dec. 5)

Using VentureBeat’s database, as well as other avenues such as LinkedIn, this person will conduct individual outreach via phone and e-mail to sell tickets for three of VentureBeat’s marquee events.

Responsibilities include:

Making sales phone calls.

Driving potential attendees to event site and registration pages.

Following up with personalized e-mail.

LinkedIn outreach.

Inputting call details into Salesforce.

Timing & Compensation:

Compensation will be 10 percent per ticket sold.

Ticket Sales Manager will be expected to work 25-40 hours a week.

Must be able to start immediately and work through Dec. 6.

This position may be open again in 2014.

Benefits include:

Relationship building with senior executives in the Bay Area.

Free access to VentureBeat events, allowing networking with top entrepreneurs, investors, and executives.

Work in fun, energetic startup environment in downtown San Francisco, with panoramic views.

If interested, send your resume and availability to amy@venturebeat.com with “Event Ticket Sales Coordinator” and your name in the subject line.