VentureBeat hosts some of the hottest events in Silicon Valley. We’re hitting the big trends — data, cloud, games, mobile, and development. We’re looking for an Event Ticket Sales Coordinator to help us drive ticket sales for three upcoming VentureBeat events:

GamesBeat 2013 (Oct. 29-Oct. 30)
DevBeat (Nov. 11-Nov. 12)
DataBeat 2013 (Dec. 4-Dec. 5)

Using VentureBeat’s database, as well as other avenues such as LinkedIn, this person will conduct individual outreach via phone and e-mail to sell tickets for three of VentureBeat’s marquee events.

Responsibilities include:

  • Making sales phone calls.
  • Driving potential attendees to event site and registration pages.
  • Following up with personalized e-mail.
  • LinkedIn outreach.
  • Inputting call details into Salesforce.

Timing & Compensation:

  • Compensation will be 10 percent per ticket sold.
  • Ticket Sales Manager will be expected to work 25-40 hours a week.
  • Must be able to start immediately and work through Dec. 6.
  • This position may be open again in 2014.

Benefits include:

  • Relationship building with senior executives in the Bay Area.
  • Free access to VentureBeat events, allowing networking with top entrepreneurs, investors, and executives.
  • Work in fun, energetic startup environment in downtown San Francisco, with panoramic views.

If interested, send your resume and availability to amy@venturebeat.com with “Event Ticket Sales Coordinator” and your name in the subject line.