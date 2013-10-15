DevBeat is now less than a month away, and our sick agenda is jam-packed with hacker-speakers, each more impressive than the last

We’ve got Stallman, DHH, Lerdorf, and many more lined up for sessions, Q&A’s, and master classes. But today, we’re super excited to tell you that Twilio co-founder Jeff Lawson will be speaking, as well!

Twilio is a service you probably already know about and maybe even love. It’s popular with developers who are building telephony/SMS/MMS apps and features. In fact, we recently spent a thrilling day at TwilioCon learning about what the company has in its pipeline.

Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder & CEO, Twilio

Jeff is co-founder and CEO of Twilio, where he brings over 10 years of entrepreneurial product leadership experience. Before Twilio, Jeff served as Product Manager for Amazon Web Services and has held founding executive roles for NineStar, Stubhub.com, and Versity.com

At DevBeat, he’ll be giving us a big talk about software people — people like you and me who make the Internet, phones, cars, houses, package delivery, restaurant reservations, and pretty much every other facet of modern life possible. You won’t want to miss it!

Stay tuned for a bunch of DevBeat program and speaker announcements over the next week, and make sure to register today! The room is filling up quickly with hackers of all kinds, so get your friends/coworkers/arch-nemeses together and get tickets while the gettin’s good.

Thanks to the following industry leaders for supporting DevBeat: Ford and Pivotal as Platinum Partners; IBM as Gold Partner; and PayPal as Silver Partner.