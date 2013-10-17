Publisher 2K Games knows that its next-gen basketball title NBA 2K14 looks amazing, so it landed the rights to the only song that could do the awe-inspiring dunks justice: Phil Collins — “In The Air Tonight.”

The new trailer shows NBA stars like the Lakers’ Kobe Bryant and the Heat’s Lebron James getting prepped and then flying through the aforementioned air to perform digital slams. The clips used in the trailer come from the PlayStation 4 version, and it really does look impressive. The stadium lights bloom around the edges of the player, and character clothing moves and sways realistically.

Of course, the song’s ridiculously dramatic drums and synthesizers make the action look even cooler. Check it out for yourself in the video below:

NBA 2K14 is available now on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. It will debut for the next-gen consoles as they launch at retail. The PlayStation 4 version hits Nov. 15, while the Xbox One release comes out Nov. 22.

And yes, “In The Air Tonight” is on the game’s soundtrack.