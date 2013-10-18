Check out the full agenda of GamesBeat 2013, as it is now. We’ll be adding some more exciting sessions and speakers during our final week before the conference. It’s coming down to the wire. But our speakers below will give you a good idea of the exciting line-up we’ve got for our fifth annual game conference. You can view the agenda here or see it below.

We’ll roll out a steady drumbeat of speakers as we get closer to GamesBeat 2013′s October date. We expect to have more than 80 of the gaming industry’s best lined up for our fifth annual event.

Each year, GamesBeat follows a big trend. In 2009, we focused on how “All The World’s a Game,” with the explosion of games on the global stage. In 2010, GamesBeat@GDC focused on “Disruption 2.0.” In 2011, our theme was “Mobile Games Level Up,” investigating the busy intersection of games and mobile technology. In 2012, we explored “The Crossover Era,” the time when so many big game companies and startups were transforming themselves by expanding from one market to the next. Our judges, meanwhile, are already busy picking the finalists in the Who’s Got Game Innovation Showdown for the best game startup.

As companies adapt to change, we’re witnessing disruption, adaptation, consolidation, innovation, and the arrival of big money. We’re talking billions of dollars that are at stake. We’re expecting 400 notables from throughout the game industry — social, mobile, online, and console. Please join us.

Thanks to the following industry leaders for supporting GamesBeat 2013 as sponsors: Ad2Games, AppLift, Games Analytics, NativeX, Renren Games, and Tapjoy as Gold Sponsors; Flurry, Kontagent, Playnomics, Storm8, and LifeStreet Media as Silver Sponsors; AppFlood, Twitch and Slashdot as Event Sponsors; Akamon Entertainment, Arkadium and OnLive as contributing sponsors. If you’d like to become a sponsor, please send a message to sponsors@venturebeat.com.

Agenda

Tuesday, October 29th

8:00am – 9:10am Registration & Continental Breakfast

9:10am – 9:20am General Opening Remarks (Grand Ballroom)

Speakers

Dean Takahashi, Lead GamesBeat Writer, VentureBeat

Dan Hsu, GamesBeat Writer, VentureBeat

9:20am – 9:50am Opening Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Disrupting the Traditional Game Cycle

Oculus VR is gaining momentum in its bid to introduce a new generation of virtual reality for gamers. With millions in backing and thousands of Kickstarter fans, the company is gaining credibility as an alternative platform to the consoles. Brendan Iribe, chief executive, will open the conference with a fireside chat and a demo of the Oculus Rift.

Speaker

Brendan Iribe, CEO, Oculus VR

Moderator

Dean Takahashi, Lead GamesBeat Writer, VentureBeat

9:50am – 10:10am Opening Keynote (Grand Ballroom)

The Democratization of Gaming: The Evolution of the Online Game

From the rise of e-sports, livecasting and player-initiated marketing, to the growing importance of global communities, player-driven economies and next-generation gaming, today’s online gaming ecosystem is evolving and putting players in the driver’s seat to game development. Sony Online Entertainment President, John Smedley, sits down with Geoff Keighley for an in-depth, open conversation about the future of gaming, next-gen game design and the necessity of a new breed of MMOs.

Speaker

John Smedley, President, Sony Online Entertainment

Moderator

Geoff Keighley, host of GTTV show, Spike TV

10:10am – 10:40am Panel Discussion TBA (Grand Ballroom)

10:40am – 11:00am Panel Discussion (Grand Ballroom)

The Next Billion Dollar Game Investment Opportunity

Key investors and analysts discuss the disruptive force of the current Battle Royal. So far this year, we’ve seen a rise in acquisitions with more than $4.8 billion in acquisition value, compared to $4 billion for all of last year. The value of game investments in the first three quarters of 2013 was $876 million, up 35 percent from the first nine months of 2012. So things are good. Will they last? And will mobile or console game investments pay off more? Lastly, which regions of the world are going to be the hottest? After all, it’s a global gaming business.

Panelists

Tim Merel, Managing Director, Digi-Capital

Sunny Dhillon, Signia Ventures

Raymond Yang, Founding partner & Managing Director, WestSummit Capital Management

Lars Buttler, Managing Director, Madison Sandhill Capital

Moderator

Martin Rae, President, AIAS

11:00am – 11:15am Morning Coffee Break (Ballroom Foyer)

11:15am – 11:45am Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

A conversation with Bing and Tim

Speakers

Bing Gordon, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Tim Chang, Partner, Mayfield Fund

Moderator

Dean Takahashi, Lead GamesBeat Writer, VentureBeat

11:45am – 12:05am Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Asia’s Growing Influence on the US Games Industry

The games market is undergoing a massive change as platforms continue to converge, and the free-to-play business model is gaining momentum in the West. Yet Nexon – the global company that pioneered F2P over 15 years ago, which generated more than $1.3 billion in revenues and operating margins of over 40 percent in 2012 – has become a quiet giant, but it isn’t well known in the U.S. Nexon CFO Owen Mahoney will discuss the new realities of the U.S. gaming industry, strategies to succeed in the West and how Nexon plans to disrupt the console status quo.

Speaker

Owen Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer, Nexon

Moderator

Ian Sherr, Reporter, Wall Street Journal

12:05am – 1:20pm Lunch & Roundtable Discussions (Blue & Veranda Rooms)

1:20pm – 1:40pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

The Feeling-Focused Team

In this fireside chat with game designer, producer and Funomena co-founder Robin Hunicke, we’ll be discussing what it takes to build genuine, successful, feeling-first games. Using examples drawn from her experience as Executive Producer of the award-winning downloadable hit Journey, Robin will illustrate how focusing on the feeling can inform game design, strengthen team culture, and help them connect with new audiences.

Speaker

Robin Hunicke, Co-Founder, Funomena

Moderator

Christina Farr, Writer, VentureBeat

1:40pm – 2:00pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Capture Brand Dollars and Capitalize on the Mobile Advertising Bonanza

There is an increased demand for advanced user experiences within apps, and the industry needs to adopt a model that will drive revenue and engagement together. Steve Wadsworth and Michael Metzger will discuss opportunities to drive value and revenue for app publishers, including effective user acquisition, superior engagement experiences, and app monetization.

Speaker

Steve Wadsworth, CEO, Tapjoy

Moderator

Michael Metzger, Principal, Covert & Co.

2:00pm – 2:20pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

2:20pm – 2:30pm Transition to Breakout Rooms (4)

2:30pm – 3:15pm Breakout Session (Salon 1 – upstairs)

1. The Rise of eSports

What’s the hottest sports ticket in Los Angeles right now? If you guessed the Lakers or the Dodgers, you’d be wrong! The season finals for League of Legends recently sold out the Staples center in under an hour. This massive event is the tip of the iceberg.

Panelists

Wim Stocks, EVP at Virgin Gaming

Mark Donovan, President, Xfire

Caleb Fox, Head of eSports, Wargaming America

Mike Sepso, Co-founder & President, Major League Gaming

Moderator

Brock Pierce, Managing Director, Clearstone Global Gaming Fund

2. Creating Mobile Ad Experiences that Don’t Suck hosted by NativeX (Salon 2 – upstairs)

Terrible advertising in mobile is the standard. How many interrupting pop-ups, unreadable banner ads, or accidental close-clicks have you experienced? As long as there is free-to-play in gaming, in-app advertisements will exist. Before you groan, boo, or hiss, think about this; 95% of players will never make an in-app purchase. Instead of just writing ads off as a necessary evil and spamming users with push notifications, what happens when developers approach advertising with the same level of precision and design as their game’s UX. During this session we’ll answer that question, learn how to increase ad revenue without hurting the UX, and look to where we might be heading in the future.

Panelists

Trip Hawkins, Founder, Electronic Arts and Digital Chocolate

Vatsal Bhardwaj, General Manager, Storm8

Michal Pilawski, VP of Mobile Product Management, NativeX

David Kim, CEO, Animoca

Moderator

Vijay Chattha, President, VSC Consulting

3. Women in Games and Entertainment – Why it Just Makes Sense (Grand Salon – downstairs)

What are the concrete benefits of diversity on creative teams? Why is it better for your business to include women at every level of decision making? What kinds of challenges can organizations overcome simply by being more open to the women they’ve already hired? This fireside chat will explore the notion of gender diversity as an essential part of building globally viable businesses, games and entertainment property.

Panelists

Caryl Shaw, Executive Producer, Kixeye, Mobile

Anna Kipnis, Senior Gameplay Programmer, DoubleFine

Chelsea Howe, Senior Game Designer, Tiny Co

Moderator

Robin Hunicke, Co-Founder, Funomena

4. TBA

5. TBA

3:15pm – 3:45pm Afternoon Coffee Break (Ballroom Foyer)

3:45pm – 4:10pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

The Changing Face of Games and Gamers

From the White House to your house, games, gamers, and game platforms are evolving and changing. Dean Takahashi sits down with the Entertainment Software Association’s CEO, Michael Gallagher, in candid and casual conversation about new industry opportunities and the challenges that remain.

Speaker

Mike Gallagher, President, Entertainment Software Association

Moderator

Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer, GamesBeat

4:10pm – 4:40pm Panel (Grand Ballroom)

Social Casino Games Move to the Main Stage

Social casino games have become a hot gaming market in the past couple of years, but some of the froth is gone and big acquisitions have brought major players into the space. What will happen next? Was it a fad, or will it keep on gaining market share on other kinds of games? What’s the best way to make money, and what will happen when real-money gambling arrives in the U.S.? We’ve assembled a panel of seers who are making big bets in this market to give your the answers.

Panelists

Carey DiJulio, General Manager, Big Fish Casino

Chris Griffin, CEO, Betable

Robert Melendres, EVP, Interactive Group at IGT

Ken Murphy, VP of Studios, GameHouse

Paul Thelen, CEO, Big Fish Games

Moderator

Alex Kelly, CEO, Playsino

4:40pm – 5:05pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

View from the balcony: What’s hot or not? Trends and predictions

Tim Chang and Bing Gordon have been among the most visible investors in disruptive game companies. They have co-invested in companies such as Ngmoco and Ouya. Gaming runs deep in their blood, as Gordon was at Electronic Arts for 25 years and he was a major early investor in Zynga. Chang has invested in companies like Playdom and Lumosity. Chang is looking closely at gamification, or applying game mechanics to non-game applications in fields such as health. Gordon is also looking at the lessons from traditional games and the new territory of social and mobile. We’ll ask them what they think is hot or not in games, and their predictions for its future.

Speakers

Tim Chang, Managing Director, Mayfield Fund

Bing Gordon, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Moderator

Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer, GamesBeat

5:05pm – 5:25pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Signs of Maturity in Mobile Gaming

5+ years after its launch, the app store has become a rational place to build a gaming business. One sign of maturity? Market leaders like Rovio rely on traditional marketing strategies and multi-million dollar budgets to build long term franchises. There are still plenty of opportunities for indie game developers to make it big, but they now need to be smarter marketers and business strategists to compete to win. Simon Khalaf will discuss signs of maturity in mobile gaming, look at what the big mobile franchises have done right, and pinpoint what small developers can learn from the Rovios and Imangis of the world when it comes to marketing for long term success even without a studio-sized budget.

Speaker

Simon Khalaf, CEO, Flurry

Moderator

Dan “Shoe” Hsu, Editor in Chief, GamesBeat

5:25pm – 5:30pm Closing Remarks (Grand Ballroom)

Speaker

Dean Takahashi, Lead GamesBeat Writer, VentureBeat

5:30pm – 7:00pm Hosted Opening Reception (Veranda & Blue Room)

Wednesday, October 30th

8:00am – 9:00am Registration & Continental Breakfast (Ballroom Foyer)

9:00am – 9:05am Opening Remarks (Grand Ballroom)

Speakers

Dean Takahashi, Lead GamesBeat Writer, VentureBeat

Matt Marshall, Founder, Editor & Chief, VentureBeat

9:05am – 9:35am Opening Panel (Grand Ballroom)

Windows 8: Window into obscurity or window of opportunity

It’s hard to believe at this stage that we could see disruption in the tablet wars. But if anyone’s got a chance, it’s Microsoft. The company that has the No. 1 gaming system in the world is aiming to take its dominant position in games to tablets and phones in addition to the living room. In this fireside chat, Arkadium’s CEO Kenny Rosenblatt and Microsoft games manager Justin Saint Clair will discuss why Windows 8 may be the next frontier in gaming and the hurdles that Microsoft will need to overcome to make that happen.

Speakers

Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO, Arkadium

Justin Saint Clair, Games Category Manager, Windows, Microsoft

Moderator

Ari Levy, Technology Editor, Bloomberg News

9:35am – 9:55am Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Is mobile vs console the right question?

Is our thinking about mobile versus console right? Is it inevitable that mobile wins? Will the free-to-play business model swallow all of gaming? John Riccitiello, an active investor in the game business and former CEO of Electronic arts, will help parse the modern game business.

Speaker

John Riccitiello, Game Investor & former CEO, Electronic Arts

Moderator

Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer, GamesBeat

9:55am – 10:15am Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Facebook’s evolving role in the game ecosystem

We discuss the current state of gaming on Facebook and mobile. Sean will address the role Facebook plays in the mobile and desktop gaming ecosystem today, including where the next big hits will come from, how developers can engage with Facebook on mobile and the web, and an update on Facebook Platform and the mobile publishing business.

Speaker

Sean Ryan, Head of Game Partnerships, Facebook

Moderator

Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer, GamesBeat

10:15am – 10:45am Morning Coffee Break & Quick Connect Networking Activity (Ballroom Foyer & Salon 1)

10:45am – 11:05am Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Driving Game Value with Actionable Insights

As the progression of video game design continues to move forward, the gaming audience has also seen substantial changes in expansion and variation in players. Our interviewer, Will Wright, sits down with Wargaming’s CEO, Victor Kislyi, in an honest and upfront conversation about utilizing player and community feedback, with actionable insights, for the ultimate in-game experience.

Speaker

Victor Kislyi, CEO, Wargaming

Moderator

Will Wright, Creator, The Sims & SimCity

11:05am – 11:25am Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Flipping the console publishing model

Until very recently, it was independent game developers that had to pursue publishers and consoles, but recent advancements in technology, and more “open” publishing policies have enabled ideas to get funded, built, distributed, discovered, and monetized much quicker and more effectively than ever before – helping to create the next generation of industry giants. The next big battle among consoles and publishers won’t be for established franchises like Halo, it will be for small, scrappy startup studios with fresh designs and energy. Shoe sits down with OUYA’s founder and CEO, Julie Uhrman, in a candid and casual conversation about how this change is affecting the industry, and what comes next.

Speaker

Julie Uhrman, CEO, Ouya

Moderator

Dan “Shoe” Hsu, Editor-in-Chief, GamesBeat

11:25am – 11:35am Transition to Breakout Rooms

11:35am – 12:20pm Breakout Sessions

1. How to Make the Next Billion-Dollar Mobile Game in Asia (Salon 1 – upstairs)

This panel will have key companies from Japan, China, and South Korea offering their observations about creating the next big game.Western developers can learn how to partner with key local players in Asia.

Panelists

Hans Kim, VP of Business Development & Legal, RenRen

Kyu Lee, President, Gamevil USA

David Collier, CTO, KLab America

John Goodale, VP of Asia, Unity Technologies

Gary Chang, SVP & General Manager, RenRen North America

Moderator

Tim Merel, Managing Director, Digi-Capital

2. How to Monetize: Offsetting the Cost of User Acquisition with Deeper Engagement (Salon 2 – upstairs)

In the free-to-play world, growing a large audience for your game is only half the battle. How you monetize those users and provide them with deep engagement opportunities is where the rubber meets the road and determines what apps stand out from the crowd. During this session, we’ll discuss the challenges, opportunities and best practices for monetizing your apps and take a look at what’s next for the free-to-play model.

Panelists

Christine Tao, SeVP of Developer Relations, Tapjoy

Michael Oiknine, CEO, Apsalar

Keela Robison, Vice President, GameHouse

Hugh Reynolds, CEO, Swrve

Moderator

Cliff Edwards, Writer, Bloomberg Businessweek

3. The rise of big indie game studios (Salon 4 – upstairs)

Panelists

John Graham, COO, Humble Bundle

Gabe Leydon, CEO, Machine Zone

Moderator

Steve Peterson, Writer, GamesIndustry.biz

4. The Revolution will be Streamed: How Video is Transforming Video Gaming (Grand Salon – downstairs)

Online video is having a profound impact on each and every corner of the video game industry. Gameplay is no longer just an entertainment experience to be enjoyed alone or with a group of friends. Because of the rise of video platforms that cater to gaming content, the gameplay itself has become a major source of content in a very large video entertainment ecosystem. That has profound implications for next-gen consoles, game design, game marketing, PR, business development and beyond. This panel brings together leaders from a wide swath of the video game industry for a detailed discussion on the state of online video in the video game industry.

Panelist

Matt DiPietro, VP of Marketing & Communications, Twitch (Others TBA)

Moderator

Alex Wilhelm, Writer, Techcrunch

5. Emerging game technologies

What are the frontiers of games? What cool tech is coming down the road? How will these best get into the market and get the attention gamers?

Panelists

Sandy Duncan, CEO, YoYo Games

Jan Goetgeluk, CEO, Virtuix

Moderator

Martine Paris, U.S. Events Editor, Pocket Gamer

12:20pm – 1:40pm Lunch (Blue & Veranda Room)

1:40pm – 2:35pm Who’s Got Game Innovation Showdown (Grand Ballroom)

Six to eight companies present will present on stage in five-minute sessions. Our three judges and moderator will listen and decide who has the best pitch. Our all-star panel will ask questions and offer comments.

Judges

Michael Chang, Managing Director, Mavent Partners

Fernando Pizarro, US General Manager, Papaya Mobile

Mitchell Weisman, CEO, Lifestreet Media

Moderator

Dan “Shoe” Hsu, Editor in Chief, GamesBeat

2:35pm – 2:55pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

The Evolutionary Role of the Video Game Retailer

During this fireside chat Tony will speak to the changing face of retail leading up to this year’s console launches and the growing demand for downloadable content. He will touch on the evolutionary role of the video game retailer. No longer just a bricks and mortar repository for purchasing games off the shelf now retailers like GameStop must play more of a hybrid role when it comes to meeting the ever-changing demands of the industry. Tony will also address the opportunities that come with harnessing a multi-channel approach (mobile, digital,) to the distribution of gaming content as well as the associated challenges.

Speaker

Tony Bartel, President, GameStop

Moderator

Adam Sessler, Gaming Host, Revision 3

2:55pm – 3:10pm Afternoon Coffee Break (Ballroom Foyer)

3:10pm – 3:30pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Industry Darwinism: Growth Depends on Rapid Deployment on New Platforms

How do you determine when to migrate to a new platform? What resources do you need to make the transition? Why is it so difficult? Kabam started on Facebook, transitioned to the Web and accelerated to mobile in less than two years. Co-founder and CEO Kevin Chou will discuss with Wired’s Chris Kohler how Kabam managed the people, product and process to prosperity.

Speaker

Kevin Chou, CEO, Kabam

Moderator

Chris Kohler, Editor, Wired Game Life

3:30pm – 3:50pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

3:50pm – 4:10pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

The Future of Gaming Technology

When the new generation of video game consoles arrive this holiday season, they won’t be alone. The PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One will compete with a new wave of personal computers touting virtual reality and motion control. Just over the horizon lies the SteamBox and the potential of Linux as a game platform, while cloud gaming suggests that gamers might eventually not need a box at all. VR? AR? 4K? 3D? We’ll sit down with industry insiders Mark Rein and Tony Tamasi to try to predict which technologies will make waves this generation and which will fade away.

Speakers

Mark Rein, Vice President, Epic Games

Tony Tamasi, SVP, Content & Technology, Nvidia

Moderator

Sean Hollister, Senior Editor, The Verge

4:10pm – 4:30pm Fireside Chat (Grand Ballroom)

Achieving Consequential Player Engagement on Mobile

Mobile devices of all kinds are changing the way people live every aspect of their lives. It’s a powerful moment for people with ideas to be able to reach larger numbers of consumers than ever before. But consumers are fickle. Time is the most important commodity people have. How do you build a sustainable business around it? DeNA’s CEO Clive Downie shares his thoughts on how the mobile opportunity can be harnessed.

Speaker

Clive Downie, CEO of DeNA West

Moderator

Chris Kohler, Editor, Wired Game Life

4:30pm – 4:35pm Closing Remarks & Innovation Showdown Winners Announced (Grand Ballroom)

Speakers

Dean Takahashi, Lead GamesBeat writer, VentureBeat

Dan Hsu, GamesBeat Writer, VentureBeat

4:35pm – 5:30pm Hosted Closing Reception (Veranda & Blue Room)