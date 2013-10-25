Why are some game-app developers hot, while others are lost in obscurity? Listen to our panel discuss how the most successful teams are getting spotlights on their games and who they’re turning to for help. Also, learn what triple-A developers are looking for in their partners, so you can take advantage.

Susan Choe, managing director of Visionnaire Ventures, will moderate the session. Choe, pictured right, is running a new San Francisco-based fund aimed at pulling together interactive content companies, particularly in the games industry. She was previously the founder and CEO of Outspark, a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game publisher. She has also help top positions at NHN, Yahoo, and DLJ.

Some companies, like King and Supercell, have done that and become financial powerhouses. But behind the scenes, they need help to reach the largest possible audiences and to monetize.

We’ll have a main-stage panel session on this topic at our GamesBeat 2013 conference. The event is Oct. 29-Oct. 30 at the Sofitel Hotel in Redwood City, Calif.

The panelists include: Maria Alegre, CEO of Chartboost; Jude Gomila, co-founder of Heyzap; Zach Phillips, vp of publisher development at PlayHaven; and Kristian Segerstrale, Supercell board member and co-founder of Initial Capital.

Here are more of the speakers we have announced for the proceedings:

Mark DeLoura, senior digital media advisor for the White House office of science and technology

Andrew Pascal, CEO of Playstudios

Kristian Segerstrale, co-founder of Initial Capital

Matt DiPietro, vice president of marketing at Twitch

Chris Early, vice president of digital games at Ubisoft

John Graham, COO of Humble Bundle

Chethan Ramachandran, CEO of Playnomics

Justin Saint Clair,Windows Games manager

Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO of Arkadium

John Smedley, the president of Sony Online Entertainment

Geoff Keighley, the host of Spike TV’s GTTV

Sean Ryan, the head of game partnerships at Facebook

Mike Gallagher, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association

Bing Gordon, a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Tim Chang, the managing director at Mayfield Fund

Victor Kislyi, the CEO of Wargaming

Julie Uhrman, the CEO of Ouya

John Riccitiello, an active game investor and former CEO of Electronic Arts

Tony Bartel, the president of GameStop

Simon Khalaf, the CEO of Flurry

Owen Mahoney, the chief financial officer and chief administrative officer at Nexon

Brendan Iribe, the CEO of Oculus VR

Robin Hunicke, the co-founder of Funomena

Wim Stocks, the executive vice president at Virgin Gaming

Mark Donovan, the president of Xfire

Gabriel Leydon, the CEO of Machine Zone

Adam Sessler, the executive producer of Revision3 Games

Martin Rae, the president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

Clive Downie, the CEO of DeNA West

Kevin Chou, the CEO of Kabam

Tim Merel, the managing director at Digi-Capital

Sunny Dhillon, an early stage investor at Signia Venture Partners

Brock Pierce, the managing director of Clearstone Global Fund

We’ve entered the Battle Royal, an era where many firms are vying for gamers’ time. Apple and Google want to get in the living room and are waging war against Nintendo and Sony. Microsoft already has an edge in living room entertainment with its Xbox Live service, but it wants a piece of mobile as well. It’s a confusing time for gamemakers. Where should they take their titles? Which platforms will provide the best experiences? Who will make them the most money?

We’ll have a steady drumbeat of speakers as we get closer to GamesBeat 2013′s October date. We expect to have more than 80 of the gaming industry’s best lined up for our fifth annual event.

Each year, GamesBeat follows a big trend. In 2009, we focused on how “All The World’s a Game,” with the explosion of games on the global stage. In 2010, GamesBeat@GDC focused on “Disruption 2.0.” In 2011, our theme was “Mobile Games Level Up,” investigating the busy intersection of games and mobile technology. In 2012, we explored “The Crossover Era,” the time when so many big game companies and startups were transforming themselves by expanding from one market to the next. Our judges, meanwhile, are already busy picking the finalists in the Who’s Got Game Innovation Showdown for the best game startup.

As companies adapt to change, we’re witnessing disruption, adaptation, consolidation, innovation, and the arrival of big money. We’re talking billions of dollars that are at stake. We’re expecting 400 notables from throughout the game industry — social, mobile, online, and console. Please join us.

