What’s the best way to design a game? How does a creative person take consumer feedback into account? What does analytics bring to the creative process? What are its limits?

We’ll get at the answers in a debate at our GamesBeat 2013 conference. The event is Oct. 29-Oct. 30 at the Sofitel Hotel in Redwood City, Calif. Greg Richardson, chief executive of Rumble Entertainment, is the long-haired creative genius who will defend intuition. OK, well not exactly. And Mark Robinson, chief operating officer at Games Analytics, will explain the robot’s point of view. OK, well not exactly.

But these two folks will figure out to what degree game design is a science or an art. We’ve chosen them in part because they will try to find the right mix of each. Richardson believes there is a distinction between “data driven” and “data informed.” Free-to-play games of the future will need to be creatively led, not data led, he believes, as “data can lie to you.”

Robinson believes that if you know your players, you will make successful and profitable games. He’ll distinguish between bad analytics and good analytics. We hope this session will be both fun and informative.

Here are more of the speakers we have announced for the proceedings:

Susan Choe, managing director of Visionnaire Ventures

Andrew Pascal, CEO of Playstudios

Mark DeLoura, senior advisor for digital media at the White House office of science and technology

Kristian Segerstrale, co-founder of Initial Capital

Matt DiPietro, vice president of marketing at Twitch

Chris Early, vice president of digital games at Ubisoft

John Graham, COO of Humble Bundle

Chethan Ramachandran, CEO of Playnomics

Justin Saint Clair,Windows Games manager

Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO of Arkadium

John Smedley, the president of Sony Online Entertainment

Geoff Keighley, the host of Spike TV’s GTTV

Sean Ryan, the head of game partnerships at Facebook

Mike Gallagher, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association

Bing Gordon, a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Tim Chang, the managing director at Mayfield Fund

Victor Kislyi, the CEO of Wargaming

Julie Uhrman, the CEO of Ouya

John Riccitiello, an active game investor and former CEO of Electronic Arts

Tony Bartel, the president of GameStop

Simon Khalaf, the CEO of Flurry

Owen Mahoney, the chief financial officer and chief administrative officer at Nexon

Brendan Iribe, the CEO of Oculus VR

Robin Hunicke, the co-founder of Funomena

Wim Stocks, the executive vice president at Virgin Gaming

Mark Donovan, the president of Xfire

Gabriel Leydon, the CEO of Machine Zone

Adam Sessler, the executive producer of Revision3 Games

Martin Rae, the president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

Clive Downie, the CEO of DeNA West

Kevin Chou, the CEO of Kabam

Tim Merel, the managing director at Digi-Capital

Sunny Dhillon, an early stage investor at Signia Venture Partners

Brock Pierce, the managing director of Clearstone Global Fund

We’ve entered the Battle Royal, an era where many firms are vying for gamers’ time. Apple and Google want to get in the living room and are waging war against Nintendo and Sony. Microsoft already has an edge in living room entertainment with its Xbox Live service, but it wants a piece of mobile as well. It’s a confusing time for gamemakers. Where should they take their titles? Which platforms will provide the best experiences? Who will make them the most money?

We’ll have a steady drumbeat of speakers as we get closer to GamesBeat 2013′s October date. We expect to have more than 80 of the gaming industry’s best lined up for our fifth annual event.

Each year, GamesBeat follows a big trend. In 2009, we focused on how “All The World’s a Game,” with the explosion of games on the global stage. In 2010, GamesBeat@GDC focused on “Disruption 2.0.” In 2011, our theme was “Mobile Games Level Up,” investigating the busy intersection of games and mobile technology. In 2012, we explored “The Crossover Era,” the time when so many big game companies and startups were transforming themselves by expanding from one market to the next. Our judges, meanwhile, are already busy picking the finalists in the Who’s Got Game Innovation Showdown for the best game startup.

As companies adapt to change, we’re witnessing disruption, adaptation, consolidation, innovation, and the arrival of big money. We’re talking billions of dollars that are at stake. We’re expecting 400 notables from throughout the game industry — social, mobile, online, and console. Please join us.

