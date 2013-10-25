What’s the best way to design a game? How does a creative person take consumer feedback into account? What does analytics bring to the creative process? What are its limits?
We’ll get at the answers in a debate at our GamesBeat 2013 conference. The event is Oct. 29-Oct. 30 at the Sofitel Hotel in Redwood City, Calif. Greg Richardson, chief executive of Rumble Entertainment, is the long-haired creative genius who will defend intuition. OK, well not exactly. And Mark Robinson, chief operating officer at Games Analytics, will explain the robot’s point of view. OK, well not exactly.
But these two folks will figure out to what degree game design is a science or an art. We’ve chosen them in part because they will try to find the right mix of each. Richardson believes there is a distinction between “data driven” and “data informed.” Free-to-play games of the future will need to be creatively led, not data led, he believes, as “data can lie to you.”
Robinson believes that if you know your players, you will make successful and profitable games. He’ll distinguish between bad analytics and good analytics. We hope this session will be both fun and informative.
We’ve entered the Battle Royal, an era where many firms are vying for gamers’ time. Apple and Google want to get in the living room and are waging war against Nintendo and Sony. Microsoft already has an edge in living room entertainment with its Xbox Live service, but it wants a piece of mobile as well. It’s a confusing time for gamemakers. Where should they take their titles? Which platforms will provide the best experiences? Who will make them the most money?
We expect to have more than 80 of the gaming industry's best lined up for our fifth annual event.
Each year, GamesBeat follows a big trend. In 2009, we focused on how “All The World’s a Game,” with the explosion of games on the global stage. In 2010, GamesBeat@GDC focused on “Disruption 2.0.” In 2011, our theme was “Mobile Games Level Up,” investigating the busy intersection of games and mobile technology. In 2012, we explored “The Crossover Era,” the time when so many big game companies and startups were transforming themselves by expanding from one market to the next. Our judges, meanwhile, are already busy picking the finalists in the Who’s Got Game Innovation Showdown for the best game startup.
As companies adapt to change, we're witnessing disruption, adaptation, consolidation, innovation, and the arrival of big money. We're talking billions of dollars that are at stake.
