We’re opening the doors of our exclusive industry insider event to online spectators. That’s right — GamesBeat 2013 will be broadcast live on the Internet thanks to our partnership with Twitch, the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers.

We want GamesBeat 2013 to be the premier conference for navigating gamemakers through the industry’s constantly evolving landscape. This marks the first time the conference will be broadcast live, giving audiences worldwide an opportunity to hear luminaries from the video game industry address the business of gaming and what lies in the future for this growing pastime.

GamesBeat 2013 is a two-day conference happening Tuesday and Wednesday in Redwood City, Calif., at the Hotel Sofitel. The live broadcast will be airing on www.twitch.tv/GamesBeat and will feature select content from their posted agenda.

“When you look at the list of speakers at GamesBeat 2013, it’s a ‘who’s who’ representing the entire video game ecosystem, from developers and publishers to editors, analysts and investors,” said Matthew DiPietro, Twitch’s VP of marketing. “To have this caliber of industry insiders accessible to Twitch’s international viewership illustrates how the power of live video is a game-changer in the market. And this is just one of many topics the conference will be addressing.”

On 11:35 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, GamesBeat 2013 will feature a panel titled “The Revolution will be Streamed: How Video is Transforming Video Gaming.” Moderated by Alex Wilhelm of TechCrunch and featuring spokespeople from Twitch, Ubisoft, Hi-Rez Studios, and gaming personality/broadcaster Sean “Day[9]” Plott, the panel will focus on the impact and future of live video as it relates to the gaming industry and how to harness it for success. For more details on panels you may want to watch, please check out our agenda.

“This will be awesome exposure for our speakers and a great introduction for GamesBeat 2013 to the broader gaming world,” said Dean Takahashi, the lead writer for GamesBeat and organizer of the conference.

Since launching in June 2011, Twitch has become the primary live broadcasting platform for the vast and varied video game ecosystem, with more than 600,000 unique broadcasters per month catering to more than 45 million unique viewers. As a result, the broadcasting community spans game developers, game publishers, media outlets, event organizations, individual gamers, and the entire e-sports scene, including the top players, teams, leagues and talk shows. With upcoming integrations in the PlayStation 4 system from Sony and Xbox One from Microsoft Corp, Twitch aims to be everywhere that gamers are.

For more information on GamesBeat 2013, visit: https://venturebeat.com/events/gamesbeat2013/, and for more information on Twitch, visit our press center and blog.