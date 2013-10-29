GamesBeat 2013 begins today, and we’re going to have it streaming right here thanks to our partners at Twitch.

This year’s event will see some of the industry’s brightest luminaries weighing in on the most pressing topics in the gaming industry. The theme is the Battle Royal that is waging between traditional platforms, like consoles, and the emerging technologies, like Oculus Rift and mobile.

For a full schedule of events, check out the GamesBeat agenda page.

Follow our full coverage of GamesBeat 2013 at our event page.

http://www.twitch.tv/widgets/live_embed_player.swf?channel=gamesbeat