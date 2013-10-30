Hardware hacking and the maker movement in general are hot on our list of interests these days, so who better to talk at our upcoming developer conference than Matt Rogers, cofounder of Nest?

Matt Rogers is founder and VP of engineering at Nest Labs, creator of the Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Protect: Smoke + Carbon Monoxide alarm. By applying modern design and technology, Nest takes unloved products in the home and makes them simple, beautiful, and thoughtful. Matt is responsible for all product development at Nest, ranging from mechanical design to software to web services, and everything in between. Matt also serves on Nest’s board of directors.

Prior to Nest, Matt was responsible for iPod software development at Apple, from concept to production. He was one of the first engineers on the original iPhone and was involved in the development of 10 generations of iPod, 5 generations of iPhone, and the first iPad. He earned his BS and MS degrees from Carnegie Mellon University.

