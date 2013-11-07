We’re coming down to the wire for DevBeat 2013 registration, and we’ve decided to open up a last-minute offer for you opposite-of-earlybirds.

DevBeat is a two-day, two-track conference: Main stage tech talks and Master Class workshops. But for folks on a budget, we’ve got a new special offer.

You can pick one day and one track for just $99. (A limited number of full-conference tickets are still selling for $550 for individual developers.)

That means you can come in and see Stallman, Alex Payne, DHH, and reps from a ton of Silicon Valley’s best companies on Day One for one hundred clams.

Or you can hear from Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson, NASA’s Susan Levine, and Code.org’s two founders on Day Two, again, for a meager hundred smackers.

If you’re more into lean-in learning, on Day One, you can come into the Master Class track and get up and hacking with Node, Python, and isomorphic JavaScript. On Day Two, we’ll be serving up workshops on Haskell and Angular.js, as well as a special tutorial on teaching kids how to code.

You couldn’t find a better way to spend a hundred bucks. This is also a great gift for the employee or student in your life.

We are so stoked to see y’all at DevBeat — it’s going to be, as originally promised, the best damn hacker conference you’ve ever seen.