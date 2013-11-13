Yahoo is putting hundreds of seemingly valuable domain names up for sale, the company announced today.

The move could be part of the house cleaning mission CEO Marissa Mayer instituted when first taking over, in which the company killed off products and services that didn’t really have much of a future. It also might have something to do with the impending shakeup coming to the whole domain squatting business.

Startups like Donuts are now fiercely working on bringing tons of new domain names to market that have non-traditional extensions (gTLDs), and sites like GoDaddy recently started selling those new domains to the public. That means some of the old domains that people were squatting could become less valuable.

Between Nov. 14 and 21, Yahoo hopes to unload hundreds of domains that are valued anywhere from $1,000 to $1.5 million. Therefore, Yahoo is most definitely not “setting free” any domains, which would only require that the company not renew them and would allow people to purchase them from any domain seller.

Some of the domains up for grabs include av.com (the most expensive of the bunch), sandwich.com, crackers.com, religious.net, cyberjokes.com, and a handful of others. Right now only 29 domains are popping up, but more should be added soon.

While Yahoo brings in millions of dollars every quarter, the sale of these domains isn’t going to amount to much. Yet it might pay for at least one or two of its recent (or future) acquisitions.

Via TNW