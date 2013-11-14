For me, DevBeat 2013 was like a wedding. More than a year and a half of dreaming, thinking, planning, scheming, worrying, and occasional panicking went into making this show happen.

But at the end, I was more sad to see everyone go than relieved it was all over. So, like any bride, I am having lots of fun reliving the conference through the pictures.

We all had an absolutely fantastic time. The speaker lineup and learning opportunities were stellar, and it was awesome to meet so many of our developer friends in meatspace.

Plus, I got to tell, like, 18 puns over the course of two days. It was heaven.

Check out our little picture gallery, and stay tuned for details on early-bird tickets for DevBeat 2014. It only gets better from here! (And if you want to see the full photo-dump, check out the complete photo set.)

All images courtesy of Michael O’Donnell, an awesome guy and talented shutterbug. You should hire him.