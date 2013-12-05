Capcom previously promised to release the latest version of Street Fighter IV this upcoming spring season. It will keep that promise as the digital upgrade version will hit PlayStation Network and Xbox Live in “early June.”

Ultra Street Fighter IV, which introduces four characters new to the SFIV roster, will cost $15 for Super Street Fighter IV owners looking to get the digital upgrade. You cannot upgrade a version of the original Street Fighter IV to Ultra.

Capcom won’t release the full retail version of the game until August for $40. That means, until then, you’ll need a copy of the Super SFIV to make play Ultra. This version will include all of the costumes for the characters in one bundle. In August, Capcom will also release the digital upgrade for $15 and the full bundle for $30 on PC. The company says PC gamers get a discount because they will have to wait longer.

“Apologies to our PC fans, as we did want to release simultaneously, but this was the only way that we could ensure that Ultra Street Fighter IV would be included in the largest fighting game tournament in the world,” Capcom community manager Peter Rosas wrote in a blog post on Capcom-Unity.

That tournament is the Evolution World Finals fighting-game tournament, which is happening July 11-July 13 in Las Vegas. With the June release date, this should give participants just enough time to learn the new game before competing on the world stage.