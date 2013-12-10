Peggle 2 just debuted exclusively for the Xbox One yesterday. Our review found the game satisfied those familiar Peggle cravings, but it also was disappointed that the game didn’t have any local multiplayer.

Well, that disappointment isn’t long for this world. Peggle 2 developer PopCap revealed that it is planning to release Duels, a mode that enables players to compete against each other in the same room or online.

“While I can’t reveal too much, I’m happy to announce that we’re currently focused on bringing you a multiplayer mode that may sound familiar to Peggle veterans: Duels,” Peggle 2 producer Jared Neuss wrote in an update on the game’s Facebook page. “This new mode will enable players to compete against each other, in the same room or across the Internet, head-to-head on the same board. We loved Duel mode in the original Peggle and can’t wait to bring it into the updated world of Peggle 2.”

PopCap is not revealing a release date for Duels at this time, but Neuss confirmed the studio will get it out as soon as possible. The developer also confirmed Peggle 2 will get Duels for no additional charge.

“I’m also happy to announce that Duels are just the beginning,” wrote Neuss. “There are lots of surprises in store for Peggle 2 fans, and we’ll be bringing you regular updates as we continue to expand and add to the world that we’ve built.”

Peggle 2 is out now on Xbox One for $12. The game will eventually hit other platforms as well. It has players firing tiny pinballs into a playfield with the goal of hitting each orange-colored peg to remove them.

Currently, Peggle 2 does have a multiplayer mode, but this is online-only. Strangely, the game is also missing leaderboards, so players can’t even compare their performances asynchronously.