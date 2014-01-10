Nintendo confirmed that Yoshi’s New Island will hit its 3D portable gaming system on March 14 in North America. The platformer has players taking control of the green dinosaur as he tries to keep baby Mario safe in a variety of challenging levels. The game costs $40 at retail and on Nintendo’s digital eShop store.

Yoshi’s New Island is the sequel to Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario World 2 on the Super Nintendo. It features a digitized, coloring book-style world that is reminiscent of the first game’s visuals. The 3DS release also has some elements in common with Yoshi’s Story, which was the Nintendo 64 followup to Yoshi’s Island.

In 2006, Nintendo released a sequel to Yoshi’s Island titled Yoshi’s Island DS for the company’s DS handheld. It took the action of Yoshi’s Island and spread it across the device’s two screens.

Neither Yoshi’s Story nor Yoshi’s Island DS were as well received as the original Yoshi’s Island, which many gamers and critics consider one of the better platforming games on the Super Nintendo. To ensure the latest game in the series lives up to expectations, Nintendo has Yoshi’s Island producer, Takahashi Tezuka, directing the game.

Yoshi’s New Island is one of a handful of big-name releases Nintendo is hoping will keep the 3DS’s momentum going in 2014. The company announced earlier today that it has sold 11.5 million 3DSes in the U.S., and that’s primarily due to the popular games like The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Pokémon X and Y, and Fire Emblem: Awakening.

In 2014, Yoshi’s New Island will join games like Nintendo’s chaotic fighter Super Smash Bros. 3DS and Square Enix’s role-playing game Bravely Default.