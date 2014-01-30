Moontoast, a social advertising and marketing startup, has raised a $4.5 million extension to its series B funding round, the company announced today.

Moontoast’s platform helps celebrities and top brands track and generate more revenue from their following on social networks. It features a comprehensive analytics dashboard, the ability to create and track social ads, and the ability to sell products directly through social media updates. The company’s clients include Toyota, P&G, Nike, Lexus, Samsung, Microsoft, Hyundai, AMD, and Nissan.

The additional capital will be used to expand the company and further develop its social ad platform. The extension comes from Nashville-based Martin Companies, and brings Moontoast’s series B round to $9.5 million.

Founded in 2008, the Boston, Mass.-based startup has raised a total of $15.5 million in funding to date.