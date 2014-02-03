Dragonplay is launching a Popeye-themed casino slots game called Popeye Slots in a partnership with brand owner King Features Syndicate. The game will be available on Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and Facebook.

Brands are coming to the forefront of mobile games because they help game makers distinguish their titles from a million other offerings. The social-casino-game category is hot, but more than 100 competitors are vying for the top games. With the Popeye license from King Features Syndicate, Dragonplay believes it will have an edge.

Popeye is of course a very old brand that E.C. Segar created in 1919. But it still has some staying power among older people, and those are some of the biggest fans of casino releases.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Dragonplay has already found success with its Slot City free-to-play casino offering. That title is a social game where players can buy virtual coins with real money but can’t cash out their winnings. Eilers Research estimates that such social casino offerings were a $1.98 billion market in 2013.

The game will feature the spinach-eating cartoon hero Popeye and his accompanying characters Olive Oyl, Bluto, Wimpy, and Swee’Pea. It will include a minigame where Popeye collects flying spinach cans at the fair. Popeye Slots is already available on Google Play.

“We are proud to partner with King Features to provide players with an action-packed slots game that brings one of the most widely recognized cartoons to life in an all-new way,” said Sharon Tal, founder and CEO of Dragonplay. “The stunning hand-drawn animation of these classic Popeye characters gives this unique slot machine game stand-out style and endless entertainment.”

Tal created Dragonplay in 2010 with money from private investors. The company now has 80 employees and games such as Slot City and Live Hold’em Poker Pro.

“We are delighted to see our classic character move from his wildly successful animation career on the big and little screens to a gorgeously done slots game for mobile devices,” said Jarred Goro, licensing manager for the Popeye property. “Popeye Slots is entertaining on so many levels, including a bonus game just for high scorers, so we know fans and newcomers alike will be pleased, no matter how they feel about spinach.”