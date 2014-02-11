VentureBeat is proud to announce that we’re hosting six industry-leading events in 2014.

The lineup includes long-standing events like our Mobile Summit, MobileBeat, and GamesBeat, which have grown in popularity and influence each year we’ve hosted them.

We’re also bringing back two relatively new events for a second edition: DataBeat and HealthBeat were both standing room-only successes in 2013, and they will be even bigger and better in 2014.

And we’re adding a brand-new event, GrowthBeat, which focuses on the data, apps, and science of successful marketing — or as some like to call it, growth hacking.

“We got a taste of it in 2013, but 2014 is the year of a new kind of corporate growth,” Matt Marshall, the CEO and founder of VentureBeat, wrote in an introduction to the events lineup. “It’s taken a while, but all of the puzzle pieces have fallen into place: Smartphones are now mainstream. Cloud is mainstream. So are big data tools, social networks, and new age, data-driven marketing software.”

All of these technologies are enabling companies that know how to use them to grow faster and smarter than ever before — and they’re driving revenues and profits.

At VentureBeat’s events, you’ll learn how to make these technologies work for you. You’ll also get unparalleled opportunities for learning and for networking, as all of our events are highly curated conferences focused on specific industry verticals and specific growth opportunities — both the content and the audiences are very focused.

What’s it like at a VB event? Check out the video above.

Here’s our lineup of 2014 events. For more details, click on each event’s name.

Mobile Summit: April 14-April 15, Cavallo Point, Sausalito, Calif.

Thirty hours. One hundred and eighty executives. Six big opportunities for growth in mobile. The fourth-annual invite-only VentureBeat Mobile Summit brings together the top executives from all segments of the mobile ecosystem to develop a blueprint for the industry’s growth in the coming year. Request an invitation.

DataBeat: May 19-May 20, Grand Hyatt, San Francisco

This year’s DataBeat event will be laser focused on helping companies increase profitability through smart analytics and big data tools. We’re gathering the brightest minds to filter through the noise and give new insights on the people, technologies, and strategies that will accelerate growth. Purchase one of the first 50 tickets and save $300!

MobileBeat: July 8-July 9, Hilton Union Square, San Francisco

MobileBeat is VentureBeat’s seventh annual event on the future of mobile. This year, we’re gathering the industry’s biggest names to explore the most successful stories of growth on mobile. Purchase one of the first 50 tickets and save $300!

GrowthBeat: Aug. 5-Aug. 6, Hotel Nikko, San Francisco

The number of marketing technology companies tripled in 2012 and tripled again in 2013 — it’s a confusing mess of capability and opportunity. GrowthBeat will help you make sense of it all. Purchase one of the first 50 tickets and save $300!

GamesBeat: Sept. 15-Sept. 16, Parc 55, San Francisco

GamesBeat 2014 is VentureBeat’s sixth annual event on disruption in the video game market. We’re gathering top execs, investors, analysts, and entrepreneurs from the hottest companies to explore the gaming industry’s latest trends and newest monetization opportunities. Purchase one of the first 50 tickets and save $300!

HealthBeat: Oct. 27-28, Grand Hyatt, San Francisco

HealthBeat is a leading event showcasing how technology is transforming health care. We put the long-established and respected giants of the health care world onstage with CEOs of the most disruptive health-tech companies to collectively debate how IT can drive out inefficiencies. Purchase one of the first 50 tickets and save $300!

We’re looking forward to seeing you at one of these events in 2014!