Get ready to gear up your Mii in Mario Golf: World Tour.

During today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast, president Satoru Iwata revealed that the Nintendo 3DS game will release on May 2.

Iwata also announced a brand-new single-player mode called “Castle Club,” which enables 3DS owners to play as their Mii, a special avatar associated with each console user’s profile. This is a first for the series.

Not only will you be able to golf with your Mii, you will also be able to choose eight customizations, like clothing and equipment, that will change its in-game appearance and statistics. Iwata encouraged his audience to experiment with the different customizations and find their own personal playstyles.