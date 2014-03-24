Xbox 360 owners can now witness world-class headshots directly from their gaming console.

Major League Gaming launched its app for Xbox 360 today. This free software enables Xbox Live Gold subscribers to watch MLG shows and live events directly from the console. Previously, this content was only available on MLG.TV. This means that gamers can watch the Call of Duty Championship live through their Xbox 360 when it starts March 28. Fans can also hop on the app to catch MLG’s eSports Report show every Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

“The MLG app for Xbox 360 brings our content directly to gaming fans on Xbox Live,” MLG chief executive officer Sundance DiGiovanni said. “MLG broadcasts the best in competitive gaming content each week via MLG.TV, and now Xbox 360 users can watch simply and easily. In 2013 our fans viewed 54 million hours of video and we expect that consumption to greatly increase with the addition of the MLG app on Xbox 360.”

MLG launched its MLG.TV platform in 2013. This network enabled it to have a more direct relationship with advertisers who are interested in marketing to the e-sports association’s heavily engaged young, male audience. Prior to MLG.TV, the league went through third-party sites like Twitch, which still broadcasts a number of e-sports events.

Xbox 360 is the first console to get the MLG streaming app. We’ve reached out to the company to ask if it plans to release the software on any other platforms in the future. We’ll update with any new information.

“We continue to deliver content on Xbox that we know our audience craves and MLG’s premium programming was something we saw a high demand for,” Xbox marketing chief Yusuf Mehdi said. ”We are excited to bring the best in competitive gaming directly to our community with the addition of the MLG app on Xbox 360.”