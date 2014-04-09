“Mailbox is email reimagined for mobile,” said Liz Armistead, who started at Mailbox and is now on Dropbox’s team.

The Dropbox-owned company is announcing a few new things about its email app: Mailbox is arriving on Android and desktop (well laptops and anything with a trackpad) and is adding a new predictive behavior feature called auto-swipe.

Mailbox began on iOS — iPhone, to be exact — because it was created by designers who wanted to solve email through a design solution.

Naturally, it hesitated to jump on Android because design is at the core of Mailbox and the company wanted to make sure its Android experience (remember, buttons and such are different on Android) was on par with its original iOS version.

It has also arrived on desktop, where most of us do our hardcore emailing and have been in desperate need of something better.

And luckily, Mailbox is bringing its gestures to desktop, utilizing the trackpad as the setting for those. So, just as you would swipe a message to its rightful place (to be dealt with later — or never) on your phone, you can do the same on your trackpad.

Mailbox for desktop is currently in private beta.

Last, Mailbox is venturing into the world of behavior predictions with an auto-swipe feature. Auto-swipe learns from your interactions with your email and suggests actions next time a message arrives from the same sender (or possibly even domain).

Your email will also be automatically synced across all devices and platforms you’ve installed Mailbox on.