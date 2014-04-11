Samsung’s next wave of mobile gadgets are here.

The company announced this morning that the Galaxy S5 smartphone, Gear 2 smartwatch line, and Gear Fit activity monitor are now available in stores across 125 countries.

The Galaxy S5, Samsung’s latest flagship Android smartphone, packs in a fingerprint sensor, a 16 megapixel camera, and a waterproof case, on top of the usual speed upgrades. In my hands-on with the phone, I found it to be incredibly similar to last year’s Galaxy S4, though I liked the new case colors. It’s available in the U.S. across all major carriers for $200 with a two-year contract (or with a payment plan from T-Mobile).

Image Credit: Devindra Hardawar/VentureBeat

Samsung’s Gear gadgets are a big upgrade over the first Galaxy Gear smartwatch, which was a dismal failure. The Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo are both slimmer, more versatile, and offer better battery life than their predecessor. They run Tizen, Samsung’s homegrown open source OS, and not Android. The Gear Fit is Samsung’s first stab at a dedicated fitness band. With its striking design, the Gear Fit is by far the most intriguing wearable from the company right now.

In the U.S., the Gear 2 is selling for $300, while the Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit are slightly cheaper at $200. Once again, the gadgets can only connect to Samsung’s Android smartphones.

Check back next week for a full review of the Galaxy S5 and the Gear Fit.

Samsung also unveiled its first Galaxy S5 commercial this morning, directed by Tarsem Singh, who recently directed Immortals and The Fall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFTbDeeNaIo