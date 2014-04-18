Before we set our sights on VentureBeat’s next conference, DataBeat, we’re taking a moment to look back on Mobile Summit 2014. This week, big names such as Twitter cofounder Biz Stone and Facebook marketing head Jane Schachtel took the stage in Eden-esque Sausalito, Calif, to discuss the future of mobile.

Here are the highlights:

In a war of words, ads, & installs, Appia fires back at Supercell — Read it

This year’s conference was not without controversy. Appia snapped back at former partner Supercell in a very public way. …

Biz Stone: Twitter must ‘make bold choices to survive’ — Read it

In response to Twitter’s stock price being down in 2014 since reaching all-time highs in December after its November IPO, Stone shared that he doesn’t want Twitter “to play it safe and cater to Wall Street’s whims. …”

Khosla’s Keith Rabois: Here are the mobile apps I want to invest in — Read it

Apps like Uber and Lyft have turned the mobile device into a remote control for the real world, Rabois said, but in retail, opportunities remain. …

Photo credit: Michael O’Donnell/VentureBeat