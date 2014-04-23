Gaming is usually considered an active hobby, but plenty of people enjoy watching others play — especially on livestreaming video site Twitch.

According to Qwilt, a company that specializes in products for video streaming, over 45 million viewers visit Twitch every month and spend an average of 106 minutes per person per day watching videos of others playing popular games like League of Legends and Minecraft. This greatly outpaces any other live video streamer — including the WWE, Major League Baseball, and Ustream. Of course, content providers like MLB, WWE, and ESPN also broadcast on and attract most of their audiences on TV.

“For gamers, Twitch is like our ESPN,” said competitive gamer and Twitch streamer Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “It’s also a social hangout, a place where we connect with millions of other gamers who share our passion.”

You can see an infographic, also created by Qwilt, that illustrates Twitch’s dominance over the competition below: