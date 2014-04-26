iPhone 5 owners experiencing issues with their device’s sleep button can now get a free replacement from Apple.

Apple yesterday launched the iPhone 5 sleep/wake button replacement program. The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant admitted that a “small percentage” of iPhone 5 models have faulty sleep buttons — an issue folks have complained about on Apple’s support forum and elsewhere since the iPhone 5’s launch in late 2012 — so the company has decided to replace the troubled component for free, even if your iPhone 5 is out of warranty.

“Apple has determined that the sleep/wake button mechanism on a small percentage of iPhone 5 models may stop working or work intermittently,” reads the Apple replacement program webpage.

“Apple will replace the sleep/wake button mechanism, free of charge, on iPhone 5 models that exhibit this issue and have a qualifying serial number.”

iPhone 5 devices manufactured through March 2013 may be affected by this issue, said Apple. Typically, the button still clicks, but the device no longer registers the input.

To participate in the replacement program, either bring your iPhone 5 to an Apple store or mail it in to a repair center. If you bring it into a store, Apple is giving out 16 GB iPhone 5 loaners, but that’s not an option if you mail it in. Either way, be sure to back up your data and wipe your phone before handing it over to Apple, which will upgrade it to the latest version of iOS 7.

If you already paid to have your iPhone 5 sleep button replaced, you should contact Apple to request a refund.