David Thompson, EVP & CIO, Western Union

Western Union, a global payment services company that serves more than 200 countries, is transforming its business from a traditional one — based on physical retail store locations — to one that also uses mobile and the web seamlessly.

Western Union’s Thompson will explain how the company is collecting and storing the data it is collecting across these fronts with the big data tool, Cloudera, and analyzing it to help the company’s business leaders make better decisions around the types of new products and services if offers — in order to achieve more growth.

