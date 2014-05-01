We’ve done it again!

In this week’s podcast, we welcome special guest, serial entrepreneur, and 500 Startups mentor Micah Baldwin. Our conversation wanders into deep waters this week, most notably the similarities and vast differences between three cases of terminated CEOs: RadiumOne’s Gurbaksh Chahal, Mozilla’s Brendan Eich, and GitHub’s Tom Preston-Werner. Each was fired (or “resigned”) after intense public pressure and, in some cases, online petitions demanding their ouster. Sometimes, the Internet mob was spot-on. Other times, we question whether the rancor of the crowd was misplaced.

It’s heavy stuff, but Baldwin keeps us on track with wise insights. A must-listen.

