Chinese cloud provider UCloud announced $50 million in funding led by Bertelsmann Asia Investments and Legend Capital. DCM, which participated in UCloud’s previous round of $10 million together with Bertelsmann, also participated in the new round.

UCloud, founded in 2012 by former Tencent executives, is specialized in game hosting and related cloud services. This round of funding will be used for building a data center in North America and BGP data centers.

UCloud now hosts and serves some of the top revenue-generating games in China. A data center has been in place in Hong Kong to help Chinese games who have users in Southeast Asia. The data center in North America is expected to serve users of Chinese games in that region.

Company management told TechNode earlier this year that UCloud will eventually go public in the U.S.

