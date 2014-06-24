Mobile is eating the world — and as it does, it’s enabling some profound shifts in how we live.

For many consumers, personal mobile devices that enable context-driven experiences have quickly become their primary computing device. With this shift to mobile, consumers now expect that mobile apps know enough about them to enable seamless and magical experiences (think Uber, Airbnb, and Hotel Tonight) with a single touch.

Businesses now realize that this one touch experience is no longer an option, but a must-have. In response, next-gen businesses have leveraged mobile to fundamentally disrupt industries from transportation to hospitality. But for businesses to be able to provide consumers with these magical experiences from start to finish, they need to offer consumers seamless, invisible payments to complete the experience.

These seamless experiences are all the more important as we move toward the Internet of Things, where our mobile devices will communicate with connected appliances and other devices. Join Braintree CEO Bill Ready to discuss how mobile will continue to transform the way we live, and how businesses can better enable these magic-like experiences.

