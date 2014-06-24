“Mountain View” is the First DM Solution Specifically Designed to Reduce Hardware Requirements and Install Costs for International Telecom Carriers, Cable Operators, and ISPs

Fine Point Technologies today announced the limited release of Mountain View, a Java-based application that represents the industry’s first scalable, stable device management software requiring minimum hardware, simplified integration and installation. Integrating this software application will enable telecom carriers, cable operators and Internet service providers around the globe to reduce “truck roll” installation costs by at least 50 percent, and cut the cost of servicing remote subscriber customer premise equipment by 60 percent. Mountain View will also allow carriers to more efficiently manage limited bandwidth resources, by directly identifying what devices are on the network.

“Mountain View was actually designed with the input of operators who serve varied and diverse demographics. Large international telecom companies, cable operators, mobile operators as well as ISPs serving metropolitan and rural areas in their respective countries all provided real use cases to build this software! Our customers’ experiences with our existing platform, as well as feedback from potential customers who use alternative device management software — or nothing at all — were the driving force for creating what we observe to be the most scalable and stable device management application for these customers,” said Fine Point Technologies Chief Development Officer, Wes Vargo.

Some of the key features of Mountain View are:

A browser-based user interface implemented with a mature toolkit that provides a rich user experience, similar to a thick client, which provides multilingual support

A REST API that can be integrated at low cost and is also configurable to work with existing provisioning, CRM and billing systems

Local language support for both the user interface and server processing

100% Java-based application that can run on any preferred operating system

Automatic Configuration Server (ACS) plug-in will support over 1 million devices per server

Device-to-server “pairing” to eliminate duplicate data for same device models with similar but different firmware or parameters

“Plug-in” Technology that supports the products different functionalities for customers system architectural needs

A “Range View” Module to visualize non-TR-069 devices behind the gateway

Database support for Oracle and MySQL

Rich, graphical, customized reports

No proxy servers required as operators scale devices to be managed

100% configurable application to accommodate the various flavors of TR-069 CPEs without on-going changes to the software code

Installation of actual application in less than twenty minutes, plus the time required for integration of other OS systems using the REST API

For specific information on Mountain View’s architecture and other benefits visit: www.finepoint.com/mountain-view/.

Remarking on the pivotal role of device management software, Hawaiian Telecom’s Manager of Solutions Support and Development, Richard Carney, said that, “Our company is building itself into the top-tier provider in our market with a wide range of video, voice and data products to our business and residential customers. We have lived through the industry-wide problems of managing remote devices and have been very vocal in the need for better remote device management tools. In the last three years, carriers viewed device management software as a nice to have, but not a must have. Today, it is a must have to reduce truck rolls for installs and troubles, lower a carrier’s operating expense, and to maintain value-priced subscriber broadband plans to provision and deploy CPE to new subscribers with zero touch.

“In the past, carriers were focused on managing a network; today it is about managing the devices on the network and how those devices impact bandwidth usage, Quality of Service (QoS), security as well as the ability to see those devices remotely. Fine Point has been our partner since the early days of remote management and has listened to our concerns and brought those concerns forward into solutions!” Carney said.

Mountain View will initially be released in July 2014 to current Fine Point customers. A general release is scheduled for September 1, 2014.

About Fine Point Technologies, Inc. (www.finepoint.com)

Fine Point Technologies, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 1997 with over 125 customers around the globe. It fostered the broadband era with WinPoET and MacPoET selling over 16 million copies of software globally, which enabled the transition from dial-up service to DSL. Today, Fine Point solutions manage both wire-line and wireless platforms from a single server and integrate all solutions into a single GUI. This enables network operators to better manage their brand and their business.

Fine Point is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with Software Development operations in Denver, Colorado. Fine Point also maintains field sales and support offices in North America, Europe, Asia and sales partners throughout Latin America.

Fine Point Technologies, Inc.

Bill Murphy

Director of Product Management

212-962-7410 extension: 785

