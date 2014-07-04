Happy Fourth of July! Before you celebrate with explosives, why don’t you catch up on a week’s worth of GamesBeat’s news and stories?

Below, you’ll read about Cliff Bleszinski’s return to the industry, see a wrong righted when a Hearthstone tournament reversed a sexist policy, and peek at Link’s dating site profile.

Enjoy, and have a great weekend!

Pieces of flair

News

Image Credit: SkyVu

Mobile and social

Previews and interviews

Reviews