As the Net Neutrality feedback deadline looms, an overflow of submissions broke the Federal Communications Commission’s public comment tool today.

As a result of the downtime, the FCC has extended its feedback deadline to July 18. In VentureBeat’s own tests, submissions to the FFC’s “comment filing system” yielded an error. The FCC confirmed the site issues in an official statement [below].

Due to the FCC’s technical issues, major Net Neutrality protestors, including Reddit, Mozilla, the ACLU, the EFF, have opted to deliver “hundreds of thousands of public comments” by hand, according to a statement released by Free Press, a non-profit organization which says it’s “fighting to save the free and open Internet.”