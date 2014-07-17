User acquisition is one of the toughest tasks for mobile games in an age where players churn through products rapidly. DAU-UP is entering the competitive market for acquiring new users with a platform that is aimed squarely at mobile-game companies.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based DAU-UP is unveiling its Mobile Gamer User Acquisition Solution today for acquiring new players via mobile media. Since 2011, DAU-UP has been providing game promotion tools to a number of developers, including Playtika, Social Point, and Plarium, via Facebook media. Now it is opening the solution up more broadly on multiple mobile-media channels. That matters because mobile-game revenue is growing at about twice the rate of other game categories.

230 app developers with 9K apps and 400M monthly active users

DAU-UP has direct access to Facebook’s applications programming interface, and it optimizes campaigns to deliver the best players for each game. Now, after a six-month beta test, it is going broader to supply developers with the capability to create marketing campaigns via all mobile media channels optimized for their key performance indicators (KPIs). That helps developers get the right players with a focus on engagement, monetization, and maximum return on investment.

It is a tech-driven solution based on a game database that provides understanding on how to match players for any game. DAU-UP says it can test, optimize, and scale any gamer acquisition campaign, based on years of experience.

“Many solutions promise installs, but only DAU-UP has delivered quality players, which are helping us reach profitability,” said Adam Jaffe, the vice president of marketing at Social Point, in a statement. “With the growing importance of mobile, DAU-UP is able to provide us with players from a broad range of mobile-media channels who monetize our games and enable us to achieve our ROI targets.”

Market researcher Newzoo says that mobile games will be about 34 percent of all game revenue in 2017, up from 23 percent last year.

“With so many companies focused on mobile-user acquisition, DAU-UP is unique in our single-minded focus on game developers coupled with our extensive experience and internally developed technology and methodology, which enable us to deliver the right users to the right game,” said Idan Nizri, the chief executive and founder of DAU-UP, in a statement. “The proof of performance has been our growth over the last year: doubling our head count and customer base and tripling the number of games we’re promoting.”

DAU-UP is privately funded and has 30 employees. Rivals include Fiksu, AppLift, and Taptica on mobile devices. On social, rivals include Nanigans, AdParlor, Glow, and Matomy. While other companies may try to find users for other apps, DAU-UP is focused only on games.