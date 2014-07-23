Here are the day’s funding stories:

Cloud accounting services firm Freshbooks just claimed $30 million in its first round of funding — not too shabby. The invoicing service lets small businesses manage their network of contractors via web and mobile and rate them. Cloud accounting is a vibrant field with lots of competitors, the most notable of which is the well funded Xero, which at last check had $150 million in funding and was aiming to rival Intuit’s Quickbooks. So Freshbooks has its work cut out for it.

Gamers rejoice! Social Point, mobile game developer, just landed $30 million in funding to build additional games and expand into the Asian market. Breeding games are Social Point’s specialty, including the likes of Monster Legends and Dragon City. The new funding will allow the company to expand the breeding game category into something called Mobile Action Social Strategy, or MASS, games, which allow players to play for greater lengths of time and with more social interaction. Three new titles are expected to launch this year and four more in 2015.

Financing and managing supply chains can be challenging for some business, but one startup is providing them with an alternative means to keep the balance sheets going. Taulia is a San Francisco-based provider of software for helping suppliers manage their financing, and today it announced it has raised $27 million in new funding, the company’s fourth round.

Drone systems startup Airware just snagged $25 million to launch a cloud operating system for drones networks. The company’s aerial OS allows autonomous commercial drones to legally collect, analyze, and distribute data within its platform. Basically it’s infrastructure in a box. What it does is create a cloud-based network where all your drone applications live and connects them to whatever hardware components you want.

If you want to select a restaurant, make a reservation, and pay your bill all within the same service, Quandoo offers a solution. And the company just closed a round of growth financing amounting to $25 million that will allow it to expand across Europe and establish a presence in the Asia-Pacific and additional Latin markets. The Series C financing round was led by Piton Capital. Previous investors also participated: The Sixt family (which led the seed round), Holtzbrinck Ventures and DN Capital (which led the A and B rounds), and Texas Atlantic Capital, all contributed to this growth round.

Synapsify, a startup with the ability to rank the most important statements in a sea of text, has brought in $850,000 in new funding. In addition to announcing the funding today, Synapsify also launched a new web-based “virtual analyst” that recommends the specific text that’s worth paying the most attention to. People can upload a spreadsheet, and the service can analyze the data and allow for filtering, prioritizing, and reporting. From there, things really get interesting, as the system can suggest what to focus on when people upload similar data sets in the future, Synapsify co-founder and chief executive Stephen Candelmo said in an interview with VentureBeat.

