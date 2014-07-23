Twitter finally released its own diversity report, revealing the micro-blogging giant is roughly similar to Google, Facebook, and most other major tech companies.

“We are keenly aware that Twitter is part of an industry that is marked by dramatic imbalances in diversity — and we are no exception,” admits their official blog post.

The company’s leadership is 79 percent male. It’s also 72 percent white. Outside the leadership, the company is 70 percent male and 59 percent white overall. Like other tech companies, Asians make up a significant percentage of non-white employees. As a comparison, Google’s leadership team is exactly the same, 79 percent men and 72 percent white.

As we’ve noted before, these numbers roughly compare to the demographics of women who take computer science courses in the country.

You can read the full blog post here. We’ll have a more thorough comparison to other tech companies out later.