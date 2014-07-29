Only 38 percent of your lead sources produce top-performing customers, according to a new tool from CertainSource that has tested over 10,000 different sources.

The question, of course, is: which ones?

That’s something that CertainSource CEO Neil Rosen says his new SaaS-based software, Acquire, will tell marketers. And, he says, it’s a unique offering that tests all your lead sources, identifies the best-performing ones that result in the most profitable customers, and helps you discover the dogs that are just wasting your advertising dollars.

“CertainSource provides an enterprise level platform that automates the extremely complex B2C customer acquisition ecosystem,” Rosen told me via email. “CertainSource Acquire … is the first to offer B2C marketers what companies like Salesforce, Marketo, and Eloqua offer B2B brands.”

Rosen calls Acquire a “customer acquisition management” platform, or CAM.

In a way, it’s somewhat similar to what Beckon is doing in terms of providing a single dashboard for marketing data, except just focused around leads. Another marketing tech solution that comes to mind when looking at Acquire is Origami, which also brings together data from potentially hundreds of different places where you’re advertising.

Modern marketers are sourcing leads from social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and more), as well as display ads, mobile ads, email marketing campaigns, and pay-per-click search ads. As any marketer knows, that could easily mean 5-15 different reports and dashboards to view, analyze, and digest. With Acquire, they have a single, simple way to evaluate the relative performance of each.

One customer, Palm Beach Jewelry, says that it’s improved its return on advertising spend by 220 percent with the data.

“Within six months, using CertainSource Acquire, marketers see upwards of 85 percent of their total customer prospects coming from top-performing lead sources,” Rosen says. “Clients see an average 30 percent reduction in cost per action (CPA) such as filling out an application, or completing a sale.”

According to CertainSource, Acquire works “synergistically” with email marketing services as well as cross-channel marketing services like Responsys (owned by Oracle), ExactTarget (owned by Salesforce), SilverPop (owned by IBM), Experian, Epsilon, StrongView and others. But where those focus on nurturing and retaining existing leads and customers, Acquire is focused on new lead sources.

CertainSource did not release pricing.