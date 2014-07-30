Chartboost, which helps mobile developers monetize their games, is expanding its global reach in an alliance with China’s Chukong Technologies.

San Francisco-based Chartboost has a developer-to-developer advertising exchange that enables game companies to barter ads and traffic. It also has an ad network that helps developers find new players and monetize their games. This deal will help Chartboost reach developers in the Chinese mobile market, which market researcher Newzoo expects to overtake the U.S. as the world’s biggest game market by 2016 with $25 billion in revenue.

The Beijing-based Chukong Technologies is a mobile entertainment company with the local expertise and relationships with Chinese game developers. The partnership should help developers to find new players, monetize games through retention and ad revenues, and gain greater transparency over their ad campaigns.

176 game developers with 1,100 games and $600 million in annual revenue

told us what works best in mobile game monetization

“After using Chartboost’s analytics for our titles launched in North America, we believe their technology is just what Chinese developers need,” said Lei Zhang, the U.S. general manager of Chukong Technologies, in a statement. “The combination of Chartboost’s tools and our local market expertise will provide a premier monetization solution for the millions of China-based app developers.”

China’s mobile game market is expected to be worth more than $3 billion by the end of 2014, according to market researchers. In contrast to Western markets, where the Apple App Store and Google Play Store are the dominant platforms, the Chinese mobile market has more than 200 different app stores for developers. In such a fragmented market, Chartboost believes it can make a difference for developers.

“There are enormous opportunities in emerging mobile markets, and this partnership is the first step in a larger global strategy for Chartboost,” said CEO of Chartboost Maria Alegre in a statement. “Working together with Chukong, we can empower Chinese app developers to get the exposure and data they need in the fastest-growing mobile market in the world.”

Chartboost also recently launched the Chinese language version of its website to reinforce their broader localization. The company has more than 60,000 games in its network.