In today’s funding: Big money for online learning driven by big data, arm sleeve health sensors, and … VCs pour money into rehydration powder, for some reason.
Desire2Learn raises $85M for web-based teaching platform
Big data is everywhere. It’s usually used to push brands and fatten wallets, but it can also enlarge brains.
Luminal raises $10M to push a new way to mange cloud infrastructure
Luminal, a stealthy startup that’s developed what its chief executive describes as a new model for deploying and operating cloud infrastructure, announced today a $10 million round of new funding.
DripDrop’s rehydration powder gets $5.6M from Sammy Hagar and the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir
Every now and then, we stumble upon a strange product that’s somehow attracting multiple celebrities’ money, and we have to stop, look, and ask, “What in the world is going on?”
StrataCloud raises $2M to keep on rocking with its data-center management software
Virtualized data centers that run lots of virtual machines for handling applications on every single server can save you a lot of money. But managing these virtual machines along with regular, non-virtualized servers might not be easy.
Vibrado is raising $1.5M for sensor-embedded sports arm sleeves
Right now, a Sunnyvale, Calif. company has designed a sleeve that goes around your arm to help you shoot a basketball correctly.
