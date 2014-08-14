In today’s funding: Big money for online learning driven by big data, arm sleeve health sensors, and … VCs pour money into rehydration powder, for some reason.

Big data is everywhere. It’s usually used to push brands and fatten wallets, but it can also enlarge brains.

Read more on VentureBeat: Desire2Learn raises $85M for web-based teaching platform

Luminal, a stealthy startup that’s developed what its chief executive describes as a new model for deploying and operating cloud infrastructure, announced today a $10 million round of new funding.

Read more on VentureBeat: Luminal raises $10M to push a new way to mange cloud infrastructure

Every now and then, we stumble upon a strange product that’s somehow attracting multiple celebrities’ money, and we have to stop, look, and ask, “What in the world is going on?”

Read more on VentureBeat: DripDrop’s rehydration powder gets $5.6M from Sammy Hagar, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir

Virtualized data centers that run lots of virtual machines for handling applications on every single server can save you a lot of money. But managing these virtual machines along with regular, non-virtualized servers might not be easy.

Read more on VentureBeat: StrataCloud raises $2M to keep on rocking with its data center management software

Right now, a Sunnyvale, Calif. company has designed a sleeve that goes around your arm to help you shoot a basketball correctly.

Read more on VentureBeat: Vibrado is raising $1.5M for sensor-embedded sports arm sleeves