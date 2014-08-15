BlackBerry just can’t shake the physical keyboard. But since the hangers-on to the brand really enjoy that feature, this might be a good thing.

The upcoming BlackBerry Passport will still have the physical keyboard it’s famous for, but get this — that keyboard doubles as a touchpad. You can type on those pressable buttons, and the you can swipe across the keys to form gestures and complete other actions.

Mobile developer or publisher? Learn how the most successful developers get better users for less money, with this VB Insight Report.

A video from Carphone Warehouse, a U.K. phone retailer, shows the new device in action, and though the video is no longer on the site, you can still view it on YouTube. You can insert symbols and numbers by swiping across the letter keys. It seems like there might be a bit of a learning curve to this approach, but it is novel, and it appears to be a move that satisfies both physical keyboard and touchpad lovers.

Other features of the Passport, which should release in September, include a high-resolution display and a wider, longer body. It’s uncertain at this time if the new phone is enough to resurrect the BlackBerry from its more-than-temporary downturn. According to the IDC, BlackBerry only claimed 0.3 percent of the smartphone market share in Q4 2013.

Via: Business Insider